Good game guys

I thought the muffed punt by Malik Washington gave us all the momentum in the first half. That seemed to get us off to a fast start going up by 27-3 early in the 3rd quarter. I thought the Dolphins should have run the ball more as they only got 39 yards on the ground on 14 Attempts. The Pack got 114 yards on 25 attempts. We won the rushing battle but Tua outplayed Love throwing for 365 yards while Love threw for only 271 yards. You guys outplayed us in that category. We won the Turnover battle but lost big in the Time of Possession battle 33 to 26 minutes. I thought if you guys scored early in the 4th Quarter to make it a possible 8 point game we possibly would have lost or we would have barely hung on by 2 to 3 points to win. That goal line stand changed the momentum back to us. You guys should have ran the ball to Mostert or passed the ball to Hill on that play. You guys played with heart in the 2nd half and fought back. You had many of us nervous. I thought my Packers played their best half of football in the 1st half all season. I think the Short week plus travel and playing in the cold hurt the Dolphins a little more. Tua is a class act. I love watching him play. The Dolphins still lead the series 10-7 all time so you still have bragging rights. You guys are a good team. You wouldn’t be in this position if Tua wasn’t out a month. I hope you guys win out which I think you can. The rest of your schedule you guys are better than all those teams. You guys should sweep the Jets, win over Cleveland and Houston. I think playing in the cold will help Tua prepare for Cleveland next month. When will you play you guys again? Is it going to not be till 2028 in Miami? Anyway I figured I would wait 24 hours to come back. I wanted to let you guys heal. I love you guys. Your fans here are good people. Keep your chins up.