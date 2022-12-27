 Good Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good Game

Hey Dolphin fans I figured I would wait till today a couple days later to say it was a hard fought game on Christmas between our teams. You guys played very well in the first half but I think that fumble right before halftime changed the complexion of the game. We won the turnover battle 5-1 but still only won by 6 which is unimpressive. You guys did miss a FG as well. Our offense is struggling still and Tuas concussion might have screwed him up in the 2nd half explaining why he threw a couple right into the Packer defenders arms. It was a hard fought battle between teams trying to get a playoff spot. I hope you guys get in. Happy New Year to you guys! I hope Tuas concussion isn’t serious and he is back next week. I figured I would wait until today to talk football with you guys just to be respectful.
 
Tuas concussion might have screwed him up in the 2nd half explaining why he threw a couple right into the Packer defenders arms…
Nope, he just sucks in big moments. It’s that simple.

Happy New Year!
 
Sundays game was status quo for the Miami dolphins franchise. Heading into the game I really thought we would have a nice 10+ point win. Then we had some exciting plays and go up 10 and have the ball at midfield before half.

Then the real Dolphins showed up. The same exact team for the past 20 years arrived and choked the game away in every aspect possible. Coaching, awful QB play, RB fumbles, defensive breakdowns, special teams breakdowns, missed FG’s, HC not challenging a 50 yard bomb that would of been incomplete. Pass rushers getting to Rodgers yet letting a 40 year old slip away and even run for yardage.

That’s the only type of Dolphins football I know.
 
That game went kind of how I thought/feared it might.
Then I saw that stat at the beginning of the game that LeFleur was 14-0(prior to game) in December.
Then I thought, F***.
 
GBpackers10 said:
Hey Dolphin fans I figured I would wait till today a couple days later to say it was a hard fought game on Christmas between our teams. You guys played very well in the first half but I think that fumble right before halftime changed the complexion of the game. We won the turnover battle 5-1 but still only won by 6 which is unimpressive. You guys did miss a FG as well. Our offense is struggling still and Tuas concussion might have screwed him up in the 2nd half explaining why he threw a couple right into the Packer defenders arms. It was a hard fought battle between teams trying to get a playoff spot. I hope you guys get in. Happy New Year to you guys! I hope Tuas concussion isn’t serious and he is back next week. I figured I would wait until today to talk football with you guys just to be respectful.
Thank you GB, classy of you to at least wait a few days before posting in here after a loss, and allowing the fan base to have it's hissy fits and tantrums.
 
Give us Rodgers mothaf****! Y’all don’t treat him right anyway, not that we would either lol
 
Also if you guys challenged that catch by Lewis then it would have been a whole different game. We got lucky there.
 
Mercedes Lewis was a back breaker. When Miami’s pressure didn’t deliver but their secondary had decent overall coverage, Rodgers found Lewis open on multiple occasions for important catches.
 
Miami 13 said:
Sundays game was status quo for the Miami dolphins franchise. Heading into the game I really thought we would have a nice 10+ point win. Then we had some exciting plays and go up 10 and have the ball at midfield before half.

Then the real Dolphins showed up. The same exact team for the past 20 years arrived and choked the game away in every aspect possible. Coaching, awful QB play, RB fumbles, defensive breakdowns, special teams breakdowns, missed FG's, HC not challenging a 50 yard bomb that would of been incomplete. Pass rushers getting to Rodgers yet letting a 40 year old slip away and even run for yardage.

That's the only type of Dolphins football I know.
Just stop. Jam a tampon in it. Jesus.
 
