Hey Dolphin fans I figured I would wait till today a couple days later to say it was a hard fought game on Christmas between our teams. You guys played very well in the first half but I think that fumble right before halftime changed the complexion of the game. We won the turnover battle 5-1 but still only won by 6 which is unimpressive. You guys did miss a FG as well. Our offense is struggling still and Tuas concussion might have screwed him up in the 2nd half explaining why he threw a couple right into the Packer defenders arms. It was a hard fought battle between teams trying to get a playoff spot. I hope you guys get in. Happy New Year to you guys! I hope Tuas concussion isn’t serious and he is back next week. I figured I would wait until today to talk football with you guys just to be respectful.