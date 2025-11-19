Good HC's hold players accountable

stillhardcore
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2024
- Messages
- 3,477
- Reaction score
- 4,433
- Location
- Georgia
Just read this blurb. Quinn cut Matt Gay their kicker on Mon. and I had not heard about it. Read the link and Quinn's comments. Say what you want about Quinn, he will be ok when they get their Tua-clone out from under Center.
Dan Quinn: Matt Gay released; “This is the change we needed.”
Dan Quinn answers questions after the Commanders sixth-straight loss on “Tell the Truth Monday”
sports.yahoo.com