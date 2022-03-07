Good interview with some of our new staff (McDufee w/ Madison, Surtain, Welker)

I think that bringing back some great former players as coaches was really smart and reflects very well on Mike McDaniel. Coach Flo and Adam Gase would never have done something like this. Both were totally consumed by the respective "brilliance" of their systems and would have dismissed an initiative like this. Time will tell but don't be surprised if each of these guys can actually coach.

Really liked the way Pat Surtain mentioned from the outset that this is about results. These guys are happy to be back in Miami but they absolutely know that they also have to get the results.