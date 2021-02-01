 Good news for us | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good news for us

www.cbssports.com

Bears, Broncos, Panthers offered Lions first-rounder and more for Matthew Stafford, per report

The Rams were not the only team seriously interested in the quarterback
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

So this article if true is really good news for us. I’m pointing to the fact that Carolina and Denver both offered their 1st round pick for Stafford. That means that both teams are QB hungry and unless they pull off some kind of monster trade for some QB already in the league then both teams are looking for a QB and they obviously don’t mind trading a 1st rounder to do it.

It’s also good news in the fact that Chicago and Washington are also both looking for a QB which could cause a bidding war. Now I’m with everybody here in that I don’t want to drop below #9 which is Denver BUT the fact Chicago and Washington both could possibly be calling us could cause Carolina or Denver to panic and move up to make sure they get the guy they covet. So Miami can definitely use this as leverage to get Carolina or Denver to sweeten a potential deal.

I’m sure they’ll be some movement trades and acquisitions before draft day but no way all of these teams can fill the QB void. I don’t see any way this report could be bad for us. As a matter of fact I think this article itself may even help us just for the fact that it’s now public knowledge. So Carolina Denver Washington and Chicago can smokescreen all they want but it’s obvious they all want a QB. We can use this to play them against each other to get each of them to throw the absolute best offer out there and then just take our pick of which deal we like best.
 
I saw the headline that Washington offered the Lions more than the Rams.

Hard to believe, and I don't know why the Lions took the Rams offer instead.
 
My guess would be bc LA could offer Jared Goff and Washington couldn’t. Yes Detroit must take on Goffs contract but look at it another way. They can always trade him for more assets OR use him as a bridge QB so they could draft a QB either this year or next year and allow the rookie to sit for a full year or even 2.

So maybe Detroit felt like getting Goff gives them more options than what Washington could offer which I assume were just straight out draft picks. But again I’m just guessing.
 
Maybe, but the Lions would have to think much more of Goff than I do, lol.

If the Lions love Fields or Wilson, they need to trade with us and grab one, because Goff ain't going to be the answer for them, and they may not be within striking distance of a franchise QB any time soon (although they are the Lions, nothing is guaranteed).

If they don't fall in love with Fields or Wilson, there's nothing we can do about that, and will need to trade with a different club.
 
I would add SF to the quarterback mix.
 
I agree with what your saying but I honestly don’t think Jared Goff is a bad QB. No he’s not ever going to live up to #1 overall pick status but teams can do much worse than him for a starting QB. Detroit gave Dan Campbell a 6 year deal so that tells me they’re expecting this rebuild to take a decent amount of time.

I think they really like 1 of the QBs and it’s probably Fields or Wilson but feel like most others that neither of those guys are ready to start from day 1. So why not ride out Goffs contract for a year or 2 while Fields or Wilson sit watch and learn from an above average veteran QB like Goff. After 2 years Detroit will basically have the guys they want in place with all the extra draft capital then they can let Goff walk without taking a huge cap hit of dead money and by then Fields or Wilson are ready to start and Detroit would feel like they’re ready to challenge. It’s honestly not a bad plan if that’s the direction they’re going but like I said earlier they now have a ton of possibilities.
 
Yes sir SF. I should have mentioned them in my OP but when I saw the article I got a little over excited to share with everybody bc I had the thoughts racing through my head of the possibilities that now exist since this is now public knowledge. But yes definitely include SF and Indy.

As I said now that we know who was involved and what they were willing to offer I just think this is absolutely wonderful news for us. Of course nothing is a guarantee and for all any of us know everybody just stays put draft day and no trades happen but with all these teams getting aggressive for QBs I just have to believe that some big moves are coming. We can only hope that we’ll be involved and be able to absolutely fleece whoever in a trade. The more picks we have the better our chances of finding those guys that will put us over the top and the more possibilities we give ourselves.
 
I don't care what they do as long as they want to get up to #3 this year.
 
Agreed but I think the more teams that are QB needy the better for us. The more I read about the sorry *** Jets the more I think they’re wanting to trade #2. If they do that then we need multiple teams to be QB hungry and aggressive to want to come up to #3 to get one. Otherwise if it’s just 1 or 2 teams and they both want the same guy then a bidding war would only help the Jets and not us.
 
Unless some teams love Wilson and not Fields, Fields and not Wilson, or both, and their guy gets past the Jests.
 
Not to be a wet blanket, but Matthew Stafford is a known commodity at this point.

Just because a team wanted in on the Stafford derby (and saw him as an upgrade to whatever turd they have been trotting out every Sunday) doesn't mean they are gaga for Fields or Wilson (although I'm hopeful that they are).
 
This is why it is so awesome we ended up with the 3rd pick over Atlanta. Atlanta is in the market to prepare for the future beyond Ryan. QB hungry teams may want to move up in front of Atlanta. If we had the 4th pick, circumstances would be much different.
 
