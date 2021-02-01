Bears, Broncos, Panthers offered Lions first-rounder and more for Matthew Stafford, per report The Rams were not the only team seriously interested in the quarterback

So this article if true is really good news for us. I’m pointing to the fact that Carolina and Denver both offered their 1st round pick for Stafford. That means that both teams are QB hungry and unless they pull off some kind of monster trade for some QB already in the league then both teams are looking for a QB and they obviously don’t mind trading a 1st rounder to do it.It’s also good news in the fact that Chicago and Washington are also both looking for a QB which could cause a bidding war. Now I’m with everybody here in that I don’t want to drop below #9 which is Denver BUT the fact Chicago and Washington both could possibly be calling us could cause Carolina or Denver to panic and move up to make sure they get the guy they covet. So Miami can definitely use this as leverage to get Carolina or Denver to sweeten a potential deal.I’m sure they’ll be some movement trades and acquisitions before draft day but no way all of these teams can fill the QB void. I don’t see any way this report could be bad for us. As a matter of fact I think this article itself may even help us just for the fact that it’s now public knowledge. So Carolina Denver Washington and Chicago can smokescreen all they want but it’s obvious they all want a QB. We can use this to play them against each other to get each of them to throw the absolute best offer out there and then just take our pick of which deal we like best.