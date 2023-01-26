Good News….Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett for OC

DOC ZINGO
Walk Nasty Baby
Judging by that shit show he ran in Denver, this could be good news for the Dolphins.
I thought it would look more like this:
I can't stop laughing at this! 😆
I may need glasses.I thought it would look more like this:
I agree, the whole premise of a wooden fireplace built by the Jets just seems so....Jets.I can't stop laughing at this! 😆
It's delightful. Hackett was as responsible for Rodgers' play in GB as Gase was for Peyton's in Denver.
Jets fans waking up to the news this morning. 🤣🤣🤣