Good News….Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett for OC

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Jets are building something special up there. Kinda like this fireplace.

WSE

WSE

If it leads to Aaron Rodgers reuniting with his old coach, this will be very bad news for a few years. That would be another really tough team.
 
R

Rowdy1972

Rodgers loved working with Hackett in GB. Yall are trying to crack on the Jets while looking uninformed. The Jets with just decent QBing is a team I don't want to mess with. Give them Rodgers with the OC that he had during his most recent MVP season and they could be favored to win the division.
 
