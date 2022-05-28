Good News Regarding the Orange Jersey

So far linebacker Jaelan Phillips, QB Tua Tagovailoa, defensive lineman Zach Sieler, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and offensive lineman Hunt have won the honor.

The key for me - they are all young players that we need to step up and improve, especially Phillips, Tua and Hunt.

Wilkins for his ability and his morale lifting enthusiasm and Sieler is a great story, walk on at Ferris State to gaining a three year contract but still working hard.

It is great sign the younger players are leading the charge and not older vet's. If the team is to improve it's record, younger players gaining experience and stepping up is a major key.

Hope to see more players from the last 2/3 drafts win the Orange honor.