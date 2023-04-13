Good News Regarding Tua

AdamD13
Super Donator
Club Member
May be the most significant off-season addition for the Dolphins and doesn’t cost any draft picks or $ against the salary cap.
NFL and NFLPA approve a new helmet, Zero2 Matrix, specifically for QBs that studies show performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by QBs in preventing concussions.
Jason Neubauer, an executive for Vicis, said the company began designing its Zero2 Matrix QB helmet in early 2022.
"The unique thing is that it has a deformal outer shell, which means when you take an impact in any location on that helmet, it will deform or basically dent in that location to absorb the impact," Neubauer said.
NFL and NFLPA approve a new helmet, Zero2 Matrix, specifically for QBs that studies show performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by QBs in preventing concussions.
Jason Neubauer, an executive for Vicis, said the company began designing its Zero2 Matrix QB helmet in early 2022.
"The unique thing is that it has a deformal outer shell, which means when you take an impact in any location on that helmet, it will deform or basically dent in that location to absorb the impact," Neubauer said.
NFL approves helmet to reduce QB concussions
The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA.
www.espn.com