Good philosophy...wish we had it

Feb 5, 2024
Georgia
This is an excerpt from Aaron Glenn's presser in NY yesterday:

"It's going to take hard work, dedication and us as coaches that we teach and continue to teach. The small things about this game is what really wins games.... situational awareness win games. It's our job as coaches to make sure we do that. That's the difference between winning and losing," Glenn noted.

"There's no such thing as accountability without responsibility. It's my job to make sure (the player) knows what is their responsibility. Once they understand that and know they have to be accountable for that. They (players) have been structured ever since college. It's my job to set that structure, hold them accountable and understand it."

Do you think this statement is floating around somewhere in McGoon's head waiting to come out?

The "tough" AFC East has gotten tougher with the addition of 2 quality HC's in NE + NY. Remains to be seen if they are successful, but I don't like our chances of winning the AFC East any time soon.
 
And then he puts on the Jets garb, and the season starts, and Groundhog Day hits, same old. Jets fans and dolphins fans are a lot alike. Hopes and dreams only to be shattered yearly.
 
