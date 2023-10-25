Good read. We are about to get healthy just at the right time.

dolphinheel
Not too concerned here. There are several players on IR that, though many of whom I like, are not really integral to the team's success.
A fully healthy roster with X, Ramsey, Needham, Armstead, C Williams and Achane makes this a very dangerous playoff team. I personally would prefer they keep Armstead on ice until the playoffs.
CrayCraft and Brooks, for example. While both could fulfill roles, I don't see it as imperative that they return.
I think if cracraft can come back then we should bring him back. He is a great blocker and goes to the right spots. We can't trust claypool or anderson to go to the right spots. How is how one of tua'a picks happened in buffalo. Anderson was not in the right spot.
CrayCraft and Brooks, for example. While both could fulfill roles, I don't see it as imperative that they return.
Respectfully think we will need Brooks down the stretch and particularly in the playoffs. We need his power running and blocking. Moster, Achane and Brooks are my RBs
CrayCraft and Brooks, for example. While both could fulfill roles, I don't see it as imperative that they return.
he isn't, that i know.I really wish Wynn wasn't done for the season.
I would respectfully counter that with the fact that he has a total of 15 carries in his career, all of which came when the game was not "in the balance". That is an incredibly small sample size, and very low amount of experience.Respectfully think we will need Brooks down the stretch and particularly in the playoffs. We need his power running and blocking. Moster, Achane and Brooks are my RBs
I think Cracraft is a significantly bigger loss than most realize. JMHO of course. Would like to see him return.
CrayCraft and Brooks, for example. While both could fulfill roles, I don't see it as imperative that they return.
Agree. Wilson is much more important. Not a fan of Ahmed.I would respectfully counter that with the fact that he has a total of 15 carries in his career, all of which came when the game was not "in the balance". That is an incredibly small sample size, and very low amount of experience.
Like the kid, love an underdog, but you can't let "feels" override critical thinking.
so that he can get hurt on the first play of the playoff game?A fully healthy roster with X, Ramsey, Needham, Armstead, C Williams and Achane makes this a very dangerous playoff team. I personally would prefer they keep Armstead on ice until the playoffs.
but Brooks was improving each time he was out there. I agree is a small sample but he's made the most out of his chances. He's a willing blocker and can run over people and keep in mind that the times he's been able to carry the football, we were trying to run out the clock and the other team knew we'd run it and he still got yards.I would respectfully counter that with the fact that he has a total of 15 carries in his career, all of which came when the game was not "in the balance". That is an incredibly small sample size, and very low amount of experience.
Like the kid, love an underdog, but you can't let "feels" override critical thinking.
There’s been no specific report on how long Wynn will be out. This hurts. He’s been very consistent.he isn't, that i know.
it's just that they would need to leave someone out for the year if they bring him back in 4 weeks.
i would leave cracraft and EZ on IR before i left Wynn there, if he is ready to return.