Good Stats on Two Promising Rookies

Phinatic8u
Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Nov 6, 2008
- Messages
- 18,674
- Reaction score
- 5,910
- Location
- South Carolinia
The blurb about Wilkins is something to key.
I never thought he'd be a bust. He screams productive NFL player. I'm just not a very big fan of 24 year old rookies with low ceilings. I still think Lawrence or Simmons would have been much better picks at that spot.But, but, but Wilkins was another bust of a pick according to this site...