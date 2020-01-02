Good Stats on Two Promising Rookies

Fintastic17 said: But, but, but Wilkins was another bust of a pick according to this site... Click to expand...

I never thought he'd be a bust. He screams productive NFL player. I'm just not a very big fan of 24 year old rookies with low ceilings. I still think Lawrence or Simmons would have been much better picks at that spot.I'm okay with the pick now though. Just don't love it, and probably never will.