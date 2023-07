While he has yet to play a single down in the NFL, he is the reason I am not concerned if they don’t sign Cook. I just think Achane will come in and make a huge impact at the RB position for the Dolphins.



He might not be the big back some people want but he was an effective inside runner at A&M and he was an excellent receiver out of the backfield. I believe the drafting of Achane is the reason the Dolphins don’t have to overpay for Cook. Because with the addition of Achane to an already solid RB group, the need to sign Cook is not as necessary as it would have been if they had not drafted Achane, IMO



Cook would be a nice addition at the right price. Yet if he does sign elsewhere, I will be very happy going into the season with Mostert, Wilson and Achane as the Dolphins top three RB’s.