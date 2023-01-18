 Goodbye Dance? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Goodbye Dance?

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

A year ago I wanted the Dolphins to lock up Gesicki.

How a year can change it all. That one pass at about mid field that he just didn't see was awful. He actually tried staying up and in bounds once in the playoff game and looked weak trying to run into DB's. He over celebrates a rare TD....showing who he cares about most and he had to catch that last pass.

I hope the Dolphins can find a good TE that fits their system much better and do wish Gesicki luck wherever he goes.

Au Revoir from a dedicated past member of the Gesicki fan club.
Highzenga

Highzenga

I like Geisicki but we barely use him so no point in paying him $10+ million a year
 
The Ghost

I would’ve let him walk a year ago. And Ogbah.

Texans pending FA TE Jordan Akins is very interesting. He was definitely the best TE on either team when we played Houston.

Could come on the cheap given the offense he played in.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I love Gesicki... but he needs to be in a system that features the slot TE.
He's going to make a mint of money during free agency as several teams with drop back style offenses fight over him.
Rogers or Brady would freaking LOVE him.

I think he brings us a 3rd round comp. pick and becomes the highest paid TE in the game.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Hes gone. Good luck to him. He obviously wasn't required this season. Hope he finds a home with another team that can use him. I prefer the Penguin dance these days.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

Feverdream said:
I love Gesicki... but he needs to be in a system that features the slot TE.
He's going to make a mint of money during free agency as several teams with drop back style offenses fight over him.
Rogers or Brady would freaking LOVE him.

I think he brings us a 3rd round comp. pick and becomes the highest paid TE in the game.
Wouldn't that comp pick be in 2024? Or would it be this year (we need it)!
 
BSQ

BSQ

Fitzpatrick knew exactly how to utilize Gisecki. He just threw it high up there and let Mike sky through the air and high point it. Gisecki is not featured in McD's system, not at all so the money makes no sense. Let someone pay him who's going to get production out of him. His blocking will keep him from getting top TE money but he should find a home and get paid by somebody. I enjoyed some of his crazy catches and I wish him all the best.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Mike is a true professional and I wish him well.

Could definitely see him in GB and taking catches away from whomever fills the Allen Lazard role (who is rumored to have played his last game with the Packers). Pairing him with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is intriguing.

He’s definitely making more than $10.5MM next year.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

The Ghost said:
I would’ve let him walk a year ago. And Ogbah.

Texans pending FA TE Jordan Akins is very interesting. He was definitely the best TE on either team when we played Houston.

Could come on the cheap given the offense he played in.
I feel the same way about Akins. Wonder if we have a shot
 
