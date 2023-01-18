Goodbye Dance?

A year ago I wanted the Dolphins to lock up Gesicki.How a year can change it all. That one pass at about mid field that he just didn't see was awful. He actually tried staying up and in bounds once in the playoff game and looked weak trying to run into DB's. He over celebrates a rare TD....showing who he cares about most and he had to catch that last pass.I hope the Dolphins can find a good TE that fits their system much better and do wish Gesicki luck wherever he goes.Au Revoir from a dedicated past member of the Gesicki fan club.