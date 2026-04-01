Goodbye to the Club Med Crap

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
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I hope he follows through with this.
I hope he follows through with this.
Saw that yesterday and a few other clips and liking what I’m hearing
He’s talking the talk, let’s hope he walks the walk.
Saw them all yesterdayYes like what he is saying far far more than MM.
Posted some more of both his and Sully's comments in Club 347 Dolphin Nuggets pg 1427 if interested.
Saw them all yesterday
My favorite was how he wants to draft players and relies on his own eyes watching film and doesn’t give a shot basically what other pundits think. He wants players who bring it every down and not the big shiny toys who are the popular pick
Time will tell.McDaniel would always talk about a standard, but it would never come to fruition. I never believed him.
Something about Hafley makes me believe him.
I hope he follows through with this.
McDaniel would always talk about a standard, but it would never come to fruition. I never believed him.
Something about Hafley makes me believe him.
He would have loved Van Ginkle.Saw them all yesterday
My favorite was how he wants to draft players and relies on his own eyes watching film and doesn’t give a shot basically what other pundits think. He wants players who bring it every down and not the big shiny toys who are the popular pick
I believe we will look for a starting OG and a developmental RT, at the very least, day 1 and 2. Historically, GB has favored college OTs who they move inside to OG. I think Markel Bell is a name to watch.Yes hoping that means building from the inside to out.
If you can't create the time and space the shinny toys will struggle to shine.