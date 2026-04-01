 Goodbye to the Club Med Crap | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Goodbye to the Club Med Crap

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EasyRider said:
Saw that yesterday and a few other clips and liking what I’m hearing

He’s talking the talk, let’s hope he walks the walk.
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Yes like what he is saying far far more than MM.
Posted some more of both his and Sully's comments in Club 347 Dolphin Nuggets pg 1427 if interested.
 
Ozfin said:
Yes like what he is saying far far more than MM.
Posted some more of both his and Sully's comments in Club 347 Dolphin Nuggets pg 1427 if interested.
Click to expand...
Saw them all yesterday
My favorite was how he wants to draft players and relies on his own eyes watching film and doesn’t give a shot basically what other pundits think. He wants players who bring it every down and not the big shiny toys who are the popular pick
 
EasyRider said:
Saw them all yesterday
My favorite was how he wants to draft players and relies on his own eyes watching film and doesn’t give a shot basically what other pundits think. He wants players who bring it every down and not the big shiny toys who are the popular pick
Click to expand...

Yes hoping that means building from the inside to out.
If you can't create the time and space the shinny toys will struggle to shine.
 
EasyRider said:
Saw them all yesterday
My favorite was how he wants to draft players and relies on his own eyes watching film and doesn’t give a shot basically what other pundits think. He wants players who bring it every down and not the big shiny toys who are the popular pick
Click to expand...
He would have loved Van Ginkle.
 
Ozfin said:
Yes hoping that means building from the inside to out.
If you can't create the time and space the shinny toys will struggle to shine.
Click to expand...
I believe we will look for a starting OG and a developmental RT, at the very least, day 1 and 2. Historically, GB has favored college OTs who they move inside to OG. I think Markel Bell is a name to watch.
 
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