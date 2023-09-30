Goode signed to 53

dolfan91
It's nice to see a late round find make it. He's worked hard to get this chance. Happy for guys like Goode.
I'm hoping it's not the lingering type. That could affect him throughout the rest of the season.I hope this doesn’t mean Phillips injury is worse than we're hearing
oh good, not like a DE needs those musclesHave been wondering what the oblique muscle was, found this for others that don't know either......
The obliques are the muscles that are known as the waist muscles. The oblique muscles connect the ribs, top of the hip bone, fascia of the abdominals and lower back. Oblique muscles control bending physical activities such as bending over, twisting the torso, side bending and they also assist with breathing.