Goode signed to 53

anyone else get the feeling Phillips looks like Tarzan and yet is a tad delicate like Jane?
Really like the kid and yet again we're dealing with all this awesome potential but he
still hasn't really put it all together on the field in a consistent manner.
 
Have been wondering what the oblique muscle was, found this for others that don't know either......
The obliques are the muscles that are known as the waist muscles. The oblique muscles connect the ribs, top of the hip bone, fascia of the abdominals and lower back. Oblique muscles control bending physical activities such as bending over, twisting the torso, side bending and they also assist with breathing.
 
oh good, not like a DE needs those muscles
 
