 Got my costume ready for next season. Let’s go! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Got my costume ready for next season. Let’s go!

NY8123

NY8123

mrbunglez said:
View attachment 132291
Click to expand...
punch-killing-seals.gif
 
tay0365 said:
Lol...Should get us a win or two with that costume alone, as opponant players continue to look at the stands trying to figure out what the hell their looking at.

Simply nightmarish.
Click to expand...
Seriously, anyone know some Dolphin Brass? We need to get him seats right behind the visitors bench. This costume alone should allow for at least two blown timeouts, one missed field goal a game purely down to distraction/ fear factor. If not else it will be interesting to see him melt in the 1pm Florida sun in September.
 
You’ll want to be ver-r-r-y careful in a truck stop bathroom costumed as an anatomically correct dolphin.

The more you know…
 
