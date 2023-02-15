Got my costume ready for next season. Let’s go!

tay0365 said: Lol...Should get us a win or two with that costume alone, as opponant players continue to look at the stands trying to figure out what the hell their looking at.



Simply nightmarish. Click to expand...

Seriously, anyone know some Dolphin Brass? We need to get him seats right behind the visitors bench. This costume alone should allow for at least two blown timeouts, one missed field goal a game purely down to distraction/ fear factor. If not else it will be interesting to see him melt in the 1pm Florida sun in September.