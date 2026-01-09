 Gotta get Harbaugh secure before the weekend is over | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gotta get Harbaugh secure before the weekend is over

Tell me I'm just being paranoid. My new anxiety Buffalo gets beat by Houston. Buffalo fires McDermott and puts there name in the Harbaugh sweepstakes, and this nightmare starts all over again.
 
Bills play at Jacksonville in Wild Card. Winner plays Denver.

Texans play at Steelers in Wild Card. Winner plays victor of Pats/Chargers.

Bills wouldn't potentially play the Texans until the AFC Championship.
 
That would make the above scenario have a very low chance of occurring.
 
Not getting it done before next week.

Harbaugh said he's taking a few days, taking his daughter back to school, etc.

There's zero reason for him to hurry doing anything. He'll take his time and consider offers.

Probably a bidding war on this one.
 
