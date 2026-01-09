Gotta get Harbaugh secure before the weekend is over

danstilldaman
Super Donator
Club Member
Tell me I'm just being paranoid. My new anxiety Buffalo gets beat by Houston. Buffalo fires McDermott and puts there name in the Harbaugh sweepstakes, and this nightmare starts all over again.
That would make the above scenario have a very low chance of occurring.Bills play at Jacksonville in Wild Card. Winner plays Denver.
Texans play at Steelers in Wild Card. Winner plays victor of Pats/Chargers.
Bills wouldn't potentially play the Texans until the AFC Championship.
Not getting it done before next week.Tell me I'm just being paranoid. My new anxiety Buffalo gets beat by Houston. Buffalo fires McDermott and puts there name in the Harbaugh sweepstakes, and this nightmare starts all over again.