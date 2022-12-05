 Gotta Give 9'ers QB Purdy his due. He played great | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gotta Give 9'ers QB Purdy his due. He played great

Our D wasnt good but that kid was pinpoint almost all day. LOTS of tight windows. I struggle to remember any unforced errors. It's disappointing that Dolphins pass rush continues to struggle so bad. They let him get real comfortable but then he was on his way. He made Dolphins pay Dearly for getting there late time after time.

I think giving opponent credit is a more positive viewpoint. Im forcing myself to do that right now as a balm to cool my temper.
 
Man,that quick strike to Kittle with Phillips in his face was amazing. I still don't know how he completed that. Argh.
 
