 Gotta give Grier credit....his rookie class is showing out today!

Gotta give Grier credit....his rookie class is showing out today!

Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
171
Reaction score
11
I would definitely invest all we can on the o line (heavily) a really good seasoned but still you linebacker to quarterback the defense from that position and a solid real size running back. We will be good to go, we have a good team.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,142
Reaction score
1,397
Location
St Louis, Missouri
Dj Shoj said:
I would definitely invest all we can on the o line (heavily) a really good seasoned but still you linebacker to quarterback the defense from that position and a solid real size running back. We will be good to go, we have a good team.
I agree, I think we have to go veteran OL (2+ vets) in the offseason, and maybe draft a Center early. I think our line with an average OL vet in place of Jesse Davis would be an average OL (massive improvement).

Phillip Lindsay runs like he is 250 lbs, give that man a contract.
 
emoticon

emoticon

Club Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
1,937
Reaction score
1,863
Grier's achilles heel is drafting offensive lineman. If we had a solid OL we could make some noise.
 
finmann

finmann

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2005
Messages
5,742
Reaction score
2,243
It's about time we give Grier some credit, some folks are way to harsh on him.
 
gofins60

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
2,779
Reaction score
1,705
Location
Allentown, PA
Burt Macklin said:
I agree, I think we have to go veteran OL (2+ vets) in the offseason, and maybe draft a Center early. I think our line with an average OL vet in place of Jesse Davis would be an average OL (massive improvement).

Phillip Lindsay runs like he is 250 lbs, give that man a contract.
They definitely need veteran o-linemen because Grier can't draft the position. (He's also not very good at finding Free Agent linemen who can be competent starters.) Nearly every bad thing that has happened on offense this season was caused by Jackson, Davis, and Eichenberg. These three CANNOT be starting next year; I wouldn't want them on the team at all!
 
