Gotta give Grier credit....his rookie class is showing out today!

This rookie class plus Tua, Davis, Hunt, and Jones in 2020. Not a bad group of young players to build around IMO.Not a big Grier guy but as critical of him as I am, I gotta say he crushed the 2021 draft!
I agree, I think we have to go veteran OL (2+ vets) in the offseason, and maybe draft a Center early. I think our line with an average OL vet in place of Jesse Davis would be an average OL (massive improvement).I would definitely invest all we can on the o line (heavily) a really good seasoned but still you linebacker to quarterback the defense from that position and a solid real size running back. We will be good to go, we have a good team.
C.wilks is nice too
Not to mention the court is still out on eich and long....could be future startersOn the first THREE picks? That’s one hell of a blind squirrel.
Don't draft the o line. Free agency they should spend the money on.Grier's achilles heel is drafting offensive lineman. If we had a solid OL we could make some noise.
That squirrel is eating the hell outta some acorns right now...On the first THREE picks? That’s one hell of a blind squirrel.
They definitely need veteran o-linemen because Grier can't draft the position. (He's also not very good at finding Free Agent linemen who can be competent starters.) Nearly every bad thing that has happened on offense this season was caused by Jackson, Davis, and Eichenberg. These three CANNOT be starting next year; I wouldn't want them on the team at all!
Phillip Lindsay runs like he is 250 lbs, give that man a contract.