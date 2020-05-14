Gov DeSantis says any NFL teams can setup shop in Florida - COVID

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,947
Reaction score
6,386
Location
Marco Island
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Florida governor: Teams that can't play in their states are welcome here - ProFootballTalk

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says his state is ready, willing and able to welcome any NFL teams that can’t operate in their own states. Amid talk that California and some other states won’t lift restrictions in time for the NFL season, DeSantis is positioning his state to be the temporary home...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

So, he's telling essentially the Cali and NY teams if they need to setup shop somewhere else due to Covid, they are welcome to setup shop here in Florida. I'm sure this pertains not only to TC but also to playing games.

Interesting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom