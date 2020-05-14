Gov DeSantis says any NFL teams can setup shop in Florida - COVID

Fin-Loco
- Jan 10, 2020
- 2,947
- 6,386
- Marco Island
Florida governor: Teams that can't play in their states are welcome here - ProFootballTalk
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says his state is ready, willing and able to welcome any NFL teams that can’t operate in their own states. Amid talk that California and some other states won’t lift restrictions in time for the NFL season, DeSantis is positioning his state to be the temporary home...
So, he's telling essentially the Cali and NY teams if they need to setup shop somewhere else due to Covid, they are welcome to setup shop here in Florida. I'm sure this pertains not only to TC but also to playing games.
Interesting.