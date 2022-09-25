 Grade Baker | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grade Baker

MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,189
Reaction score
4,368
Age
31
Location
CT
He sucks but I hope he doesn’t suck anymore. Started similar last year and when the rest of the defense stepped up he was a major part of the reason. I’m not sure we will see his big performances until we get Byron Jones back and we can run cover 0 as intended while using Baker to his strength as a blitzer
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Club Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
7,547
Reaction score
3,430
Location
Narnia
MARINO1384 said:
He sucks but I hope he doesn’t suck anymore. Started similar last year and when the rest of the defense stepped up he was a major part of the reason. I’m not sure we will see his big performances until we get Byron Jones back and we can run cover 0 as intended while using Baker to his strength as a blitzer
Click to expand...
He doesn't suck. Far from it. Maybe he doesn't meet up to your expectations but he doesn't suck.
I'm waiting for Tindall to play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom