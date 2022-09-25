Grade Baker

Charlie Rivers
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 5,987
- Reaction score
- 1,880
- Age
- 56
- Location
- Miami
How did he play? Grade his performance...
He doesn't suck. Far from it. Maybe he doesn't meet up to your expectations but he doesn't suck.He sucks but I hope he doesn’t suck anymore. Started similar last year and when the rest of the defense stepped up he was a major part of the reason. I’m not sure we will see his big performances until we get Byron Jones back and we can run cover 0 as intended while using Baker to his strength as a blitzer