Grade: Malik Willis

Like I said, I like the player and his ability and potential. Unsure of his ceiling. Watched a few of his starts for GB recently, and came away impressed. I just don’t like the timing of it for the Dolphins having a really bad roster from top to bottom, being that he’s still an unproven starter going into his age 27 season. I don’t see how he’s going to be set up for success early on here. The roster is really, really bad.

But I’ve come around to accepting it as a worthy gamble after seeing the contract details/breakdown. We should still be in position to draft a guy in 2027 and bring along slowly, ala the GB way.
 
C-. I am not trying to be a debbie downer but I am not a fan of the player or the fit. 1) player wise I get this isn't the same guy we saw in TN but he has 8 career starts and some really bad tape out there. 2) fit wise. it just doesn't seem to line up with timing. The next two years are looking like busts as we eat a ton of cap space moving on from veterans like Tua. The benefit of signing a QB to one of these contracts is that you get significantly more cap space to build out the team (top QBs get $50m a year, Willis gets 23 so you have $27m in extra cap space to fill out the roster). The problem is that extra cap space is just being used paying Tua's dead cap. I would rather have used this year as a reset and start fresh with a rookie QB in 2027 in what looks to be a very strong QB class.
 
B+

I don’t know if Willis is the answer. There have been a number of QBs who have earned a redemption arc in recent years. Our staff certainly knows him. Maybe he can show he deserves to be a starter.

On the other hand, teams haven’t had to gameplan for him and he lacks experience as a starter. He will have a lot to prove coming to a rebuilding team in a tough division.

I respect our staff for following through with improving the QB room. They cut Tua and added a dynamic FA. His contract is structured in a way that we can still draft a QB in 2027 if things don’t work out.
 
It could end up being an A.

Let's see if he can elevate this roster, because it's not gonna be easy.

Having said that, at least we have an athletic QB with a great arm now to go against Allen and Maye. If those flashes he showed last year are sustainable across a full season, we may be onto something.
 
Everyone would do what sullly did if they take evaluating players seriously.

Turning your back on that conviction is not in a true evaluators DNA
 
D

We should have started with a rookie quarterback or just kept Tua one more season. Another lost season and mo ey not well spent. When will this franchise ever learn.
 
EVERY QB has some really bad tape out there. There's tons of it for Brady, Manning, Marino, etc. For Willis, his bad tape is from 4 years ago as a raw rookie.

I don't understand the timing complaints. He's 26 and should still be on the ascend when the other pieces are in place. The Dolphins have effective control through the current contract and franchise tags, if necessary, through 2030.
 
I was initially not happy, because we need the money elsewhere. And I wanted to see Ewers get a shot.

However, now that I see the way the deal was structured ....I give it a B+. Medium risk, high reward. If it doesn't work out, it will be easy to get out of the deal in 2 years. I am not counting Ewers out, I think the kid is a baller.

Competition is always good. However Ewers will have to significantly outplay Willis due to the contract. This does keep us from overdrafting in a very mediocre QB draft class.
 
