Grade: Malik Willis

C-. I am not trying to be a debbie downer but I am not a fan of the player or the fit. 1) player wise I get this isn't the same guy we saw in TN but he has 8 career starts and some really bad tape out there. 2) fit wise. it just doesn't seem to line up with timing. The next two years are looking like busts as we eat a ton of cap space moving on from veterans like Tua. The benefit of signing a QB to one of these contracts is that you get significantly more cap space to build out the team (top QBs get $50m a year, Willis gets 23 so you have $27m in extra cap space to fill out the roster). The problem is that extra cap space is just being used paying Tua's dead cap. I would rather have used this year as a reset and start fresh with a rookie QB in 2027 in what looks to be a very strong QB class.