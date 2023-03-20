 Grade McDaniel first year as HC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grade McDaniel first year as HC

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,527
Reaction score
2,362
I like what he brought to the team. Especially on the O side of the ball.
However there were bumps in the road and he was not committed to the run game
My grade is a B-
 
DolfanSince93

DolfanSince93

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 5, 2022
Messages
357
Reaction score
733
Age
38
Location
Hialeah, FL
C. Needs to improve on clock management, play-calling on 3rd and short, and adjusting when the defense takes away the middle of the field. Going winless in December also isn’t ideal.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
58,407
Reaction score
133,727
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I think he did well for a first time HC at any level. Made some mistake which was to be expected. Had a lot of injuries to deal with so I'll go with B
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
4,100
Reaction score
6,148
Has some issues with clock management and play calling,which was understandable.

He is a smart guy and I expect him to actually learn from his mistakes.

B-
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
586
Reaction score
2,392
I’m going to give him an A- because of a few factors:

- I can’t say this as fact, but I feel it’s pretty likely that when he was offered the HC position, he was told that Boyer was going to be his DC. I think McD made the best of that situation and as soon as the offseason hit, was decisive in the fact that he wanted to get his guy in there.

- There’s some pretty strong egos in that locker room and McD seems to be our first HC that can actually deal with that since JJ. He quickly earned the respect of the entire locker room, but it seems to especially be the case with his stars. Again, that’s something we haven’t seen in Miami in a long ass time.

- His ability to lure/hire quality assistants and the fact that he’s not so obsessed with being the unquestioned leader that he’ll go out of his way to hire unqualified coaches just to further that cause.

- Even in a loss, McD and that team showed an awful lot in the playoff game @ Buffalo. Miami had every excuse lined up to go up there and get blown out and they damn near won the game.

Yes, there’s clock management and play calling issues but I think McD can and will learn to overcome those mistakes. He’s brought in a maestro to run the defense and has set up this team to make some big strides in year 2.
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
786
Reaction score
2,633
Location
Midwest
A-
Pros:
  • Changed team culture
  • Modern offense
  • 1st year playoffs
Cons:
  • In-game time management
  • Commitment to the run
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2006
Messages
2,537
Reaction score
3,477
Location
Jacksonville, FL
Completely changed the culture and landscape view of the team. Super-stars pray to come to the Dolphins! Let that sink in!

He needs the same improvements every other successful first-time coach needs. That comes with more experience and a better staff. There's no doubt the staff was majorly upgraded defensively..

The Miami Dolphins are trending way up league wide. Only those who are blatantly ignorant don't see it.

Just look at what he's brought, along with Grier, to the team in one year. Most notably, a playoff game and great defensive mind to the staff along with several all pro's.
 
