Grade McDaniel first year as HC

I’m going to give him an A- because of a few factors:



- I can’t say this as fact, but I feel it’s pretty likely that when he was offered the HC position, he was told that Boyer was going to be his DC. I think McD made the best of that situation and as soon as the offseason hit, was decisive in the fact that he wanted to get his guy in there.



- There’s some pretty strong egos in that locker room and McD seems to be our first HC that can actually deal with that since JJ. He quickly earned the respect of the entire locker room, but it seems to especially be the case with his stars. Again, that’s something we haven’t seen in Miami in a long ass time.



- His ability to lure/hire quality assistants and the fact that he’s not so obsessed with being the unquestioned leader that he’ll go out of his way to hire unqualified coaches just to further that cause.



- Even in a loss, McD and that team showed an awful lot in the playoff game @ Buffalo. Miami had every excuse lined up to go up there and get blown out and they damn near won the game.



Yes, there’s clock management and play calling issues but I think McD can and will learn to overcome those mistakes. He’s brought in a maestro to run the defense and has set up this team to make some big strides in year 2.