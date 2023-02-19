 Grade McDaniels first year as coach. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grade McDaniels first year as coach.

Grade McDaniels first year as a coach

  • A

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • B

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • C

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • D

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • F

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
L

Libermaniac

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 26, 2019
Messages
536
Reaction score
1,153
Age
55
Location
Honolulu, HI
B. Great, creative offense to start the year, but poor clock management, too much reliance on passing game and inability to adjust lowered it to a B.
 
A

AMakados10

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
1,364
Reaction score
2,324
Location
Florida
As a Head Coach, B-. The HC is responsible for all 3 phases, not just the offense.

I’d give him an A as essentially the offensive coordinator for himself but the defense and special teams were below average.
 
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 2, 2023
Messages
311
Reaction score
721
Age
55
Location
Bangkok
AMakados10 said:
As a Head Coach, C. The HC is responsible for all 3 phases, not just the offense.

I’d give him an A as essentially the offensive coordinator for himself but the defense and special teams were below average.
Click to expand...
The defense with 32 out injured? Special teams I agree. Let's settle on a B- and call it a day lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom