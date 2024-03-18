Grade the Dolphins Moves So Far...

Charlie Rivers
Give a grade to the Dolphins pickups thus far.
A lot of teams have won the off-season this year. Dolphins are not one of them.The Dolphins tend to “win” the off season - it’s December that they tend to suck…
Paying for a bunch of 30 plus year olds could be boom or bust…
The dolphins are approaching desperation mode…. The franchise needs a playoff win or things are gonna get really ugly…
The silver lining of Phillips and Chubb getting seriously injured is the Dolphins are FORCED to get another serious pass rusher or two….
This team is now a boom or bust… I want to be optimistic but it’s so tough!