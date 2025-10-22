Grade The Waller Signing

My guess is the move to IR is the end for Waller. Not surprisingly, quite different than the initial assessment from the team once again.



The totals are:

-4 games played (OBJ 9 games played)

-10 receptions (OBJ 9 receptions)

-117 yards (OBJ 55 yards)

-4 TDs (OBJ (O TDs)

-O games won with him playing (OBJ 5 games won with him playing)



My view, the injuries that kept him out of training camp and the first few games and this one were not bad luck, like a helmet to the knee. These are exactly the type of injuries one would expect an older retired player to have. This outcome should have been expected. So in addition to grading and commenting on Waller, feel free to comment on Grier and McDaniel with regard to this one as well.



Some may argue this was a good signing, because he did contribute in the 4 games he was on the field, especially the TD catches. I vehemently disagree. Availability matters, and we have a 17 game season. I also think this is one more example of poor planning and poor execution by Grier and the Dolphins.



Hopefully his rapping career fares better than his Dolphins career. Maybe he can call his act "Where is Waldo?"



PS also note one of the reasons we needed to sign Waller was we drafted Grant instead of Tyler Warren. Here is a video of the Colts draft room laughing at us for doing that, and then taking Tyler Warren. The whole series of events could merit the OBJ Z grade, we cannot get rid of Grier fast enough:



