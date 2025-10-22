 Grade The Waller Signing | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grade The Waller Signing

Grade The Waller Signing

  • A

  • B

  • C

  • D

  • F

  • OBJ Like (in the range of a Z)

Results are only viewable after voting.
phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcGrier
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
7,226
Reaction score
12,849
Age
49
Location
san diego
My guess is the move to IR is the end for Waller. Not surprisingly, quite different than the initial assessment from the team once again.

The totals are:
-4 games played (OBJ 9 games played)
-10 receptions (OBJ 9 receptions)
-117 yards (OBJ 55 yards)
-4 TDs (OBJ (O TDs)
-O games won with him playing (OBJ 5 games won with him playing)

My view, the injuries that kept him out of training camp and the first few games and this one were not bad luck, like a helmet to the knee. These are exactly the type of injuries one would expect an older retired player to have. This outcome should have been expected. So in addition to grading and commenting on Waller, feel free to comment on Grier and McDaniel with regard to this one as well.

Some may argue this was a good signing, because he did contribute in the 4 games he was on the field, especially the TD catches. I vehemently disagree. Availability matters, and we have a 17 game season. I also think this is one more example of poor planning and poor execution by Grier and the Dolphins.

Hopefully his rapping career fares better than his Dolphins career. Maybe he can call his act "Where is Waldo?"

PS also note one of the reasons we needed to sign Waller was we drafted Grant instead of Tyler Warren. Here is a video of the Colts draft room laughing at us for doing that, and then taking Tyler Warren. The whole series of events could merit the OBJ Z grade, we cannot get rid of Grier fast enough:

 
Last edited:
I don’t do letter grades I’m not in school anymore and find no use for em.

That said I think it comes out as a wash. We lucked out that a guy a year away from football on the plus side of 30 wasn’t washed but I still don’t think he was ever gonna do anything on man iso to carry us.

Took about a half for an opponent to pay him some attention and after that it was over. Caught the ball well and could work some zone stuff.

Was never gonna in any way change our fate though. He’s not that dude any longer.
 
phinsforlife said:
My guess is the move to IR is the end for Waller. Not surprisingly, quite different than the initial assessment from the team once again.

The totals are:
-4 games played (OBJ 9 games played)
-10 receptions (OBJ 9 receptions)
-117 yards (OBJ 55 yards)
-4 TDs (OBJ (O TDs)
-O games won with him playing (OBJ 5 games won with him playing)

My view, the injuries that kept him out of training camp and the first few games and this one were not bad luck, like a helmet to the knee. These are exactly the type of injuries one would expect an older retired player to have. This outcome should have been expected. So in addition to grading and commenting on Waller, feel free to comment on Grier and McDaniel with regard to this one as well.

Some may argue this was a good signing, because he did contribute in the 4 games he was on the field, especially the TD catches. I vehemently disagree. Availability matters, and we have a 17 game season. I also think this is one more example of poor planning and poor execution by Grier and the Dolphins.

Hopefully his rapping career fares better than his Dolphins career. Maybe he can call his act "Where is Waldo?"
Click to expand...
I need to see the $ paid comp to judge against OBJ.

In a vacuum, it was a mistake in that they should have realized he was in no condition to play when they traded for and signed him.

In the end, though, with the way the team is playing, it made no difference. We wouldn't be better or worse with, or without signing him.

If your point is it was a bad investment given the history of both the player and our GM, I concur.
 
Obj was washed when we signed him and made him the lock 3rd wr plan wise. There is a difference there. Waller isn’t washed.
 
phinsforlife said:
My guess is the move to IR is the end for Waller. Not surprisingly, quite different than the initial assessment from the team once again.

The totals are:
-4 games played (OBJ 9 games played)
-10 receptions (OBJ 9 receptions)
-117 yards (OBJ 55 yards)
-4 TDs (OBJ (O TDs)
-O games won with him playing (OBJ 5 games won with him playing)

My view, the injuries that kept him out of training camp and the first few games and this one were not bad luck, like a helmet to the knee. These are exactly the type of injuries one would expect an older retired player to have. This outcome should have been expected. So in addition to grading and commenting on Waller, feel free to comment on Grier and McDaniel with regard to this one as well.

Some may argue this was a good signing, because he did contribute in the 4 games he was on the field, especially the TD catches. I vehemently disagree. Availability matters, and we have a 17 game season. I also think this is one more example of poor planning and poor execution by Grier and the Dolphins.

Hopefully his rapping career fares better than his Dolphins career. Maybe he can call his act "Where is Waldo?"
Click to expand...
His grading is incomplete because his season was cut short due to injuries .
 
Phins up said:
His grading is incomplete because his season was cut short due to injuries .
Click to expand...
huh? that is exactly the point. same mistake grier makes over and over again. if you sign players like this, one should expect they will get hurt. him being injured and dunzo should not be a surprise.
 
hoops said:
Obj was washed when we signed him and made him the lock 3rd wr plan wise. There is a difference there. Waller isn’t washed.
Click to expand...
one was washed and broken, the other is broken. from my perspective a distinction without a difference. if you suck you are useless. if you are not on the field you are useless. different versions of F! maybe Z considering we passed on tyler warren and this is what we ended up with. that video of the colts laughing at us is precious.
 
Mach2 said:
I need to see the $ paid comp to judge against OBJ.

In a vacuum, it was a mistake in that they should have realized he was in no condition to play when they traded for and signed him.

In the end, though, with the way the team is playing, it made no difference. We wouldn't be better or worse with, or without signing him.

If your point is it was a bad investment given the history of both the player and our GM, I concur.
Click to expand...
i wasn't even thinking about the dollars, it was small change in both cases, not sure how much that sways my view. i added as an edit, one of the reasons we ended up with waller is we passed on tyler warren to take grant. so big picture, this whole series of events is even uglier than i first realized. that video i added of the colts laughing at us speaks volumes. grier cannot be done soon enough. as you wisely said "pack your **** and hit the bricks mr grier." wiser words have never been spoken, hopefully ross is listening
 
flynryan15 said:
Those injuries were foreseeable. Just like Tua. The signing is an F because we passed on Tyler Warren for Grant who gets pushed down the field like a sled.
Click to expand...
exactly. i wish i could change my vote to the OBJ like Z because of that. i forgot about that, and added it as an edit after i voted. see the video of the colts laughing at us that I added to the OP. big picture, holy moly, what a disaster
 
phinsforlife said:
one was washed and broken, the other is broken. from my perspective a distinction without a difference. if you suck you are useless. if you are not on the field you are useless. different versions of F! maybe Z considering we passed on tyler warren and this is what we ended up with. that video of the colts laughing at us is precious.
Click to expand...

I mean Miami wouldn’t be getting the same buck out of Warren. No one is schemed open better than Warren. Steichen has put on a master class with that.

His iq is high as hell. Kills people in zone and you really have to play man but they do such a damn good job of scheming stuff for him good luck.

Waller has a high football iq I can tell that but this was probably always gonna be at best a one year rental so…

I’m not keeping frank smith around for a Darren Waller at 35 years old. Nope. Sorry.
 
A1. said:
I don’t hold it against him in this scheme
Click to expand...

Me either. But it’s not exactly y’all need to clear a path for me as your 2nd wr option going forward either.

It’s meh just like about everything else on this damn team.
 
Waller signing still stinks for us

He had more game left than I gave him credit for.

But we checked the box w/ him and he missed all of TC and will play less than half the season for us

Fail

An easy to see coming fail.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom