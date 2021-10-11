 Grades for the o-line yesterday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grades for the o-line yesterday

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
43,653
Reaction score
74,098
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Layton Stauffer (@stauffer_layton)
Via PFF, here is the Dolphins’ OL grades from yesterday: LT Liam Eichenberg - 76.0 LG Austin Jackson - 65.5 C Greg Mancz - 66.6 RG Robert Hunt - 61.1 RT Jesse Davis - 68.5


Don't shoot the messenger but I knew Eich played well yesterday so that's good.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,052
Reaction score
2,235
It took them too long to figure this out but this should be the alignment moving forward. As terrible as the 2020 draft class was the 2021 class could be great (waddle, Phillips, Eichenberg, and Holland) have all shown flashes
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
1,917
Reaction score
1,344
Age
56
Swollcolb said:
It took them too long to figure this out but this should be the alignment moving forward. As terrible as the 2020 draft class was the 2021 class could be great (waddle, Phillips, Eichenberg, and Holland) have all shown flashes
Click to expand...

2020 class is all about Tua, not looking very promising right now, but let's give it a little more time to know , for sure.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
28,380
Reaction score
22,482
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
I said this in another thread, the line play wasn't outstanding yesterday but it wasn't terrible either. The line play was better than the past two stinkers.
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2006
Messages
1,765
Reaction score
1,807
Location
Jacksonville, FL
LibertineOneThree said:
What’s the context around these numbers? Where do they sit in the league or what’s an average score?
Click to expand...
The context is look at how they played compared to previous games. It was evident that at least there was a pocket! Not sure I've seen a pocket in Miami since Fiedler!

Eich was good, keep him there and let him grow. AJ was better at LG than Kindley in pass pro and there's no debate.

We are now about to see some "softer" defensive lines the next 2 months. It gives our "way to freaking young" offensive line time to grow. These rooks are too green, playing different positions. Yesterday's performance strictly for the o line was solid. They provided running lanes a few times, however Flo decided to take on Brady with an overdone brisket.
 
Montana-phan

Montana-phan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 25, 2006
Messages
578
Reaction score
152
Location
Montana
Looked much better yesterday. I would still like to see Hunt back to RT and Davis to RG. I want Hunt eventually at right guard but not till we have a true right tackle.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
13,157
Reaction score
24,661
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
cullenbigcstill said:
The context is look at how they played compared to previous games. It was evident that at least there was a pocket! Not sure I've seen a pocket in Miami since Fiedler!

Eich was good, keep him there and let him grow. AJ was better at LG than Kindley in pass pro and there's no debate.

We are now about to see some "softer" defensive lines the next 2 months. It gives our "way to freaking young" offensive line time to grow. These rooks are too green, playing different positions. Yesterday's performance strictly for the o line was solid. They provided running lanes a few times, however Flo decided to take on Brady with an overdone brisket.
Click to expand...
I'm sure he meant in the context of the rating system, and how it compares to other player/teams.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom