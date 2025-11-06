Grading Chris Grier's Drafts

Draft classes during Grier’s time as GM 2016 Grades Other Team/Comments 2017 Grades Other Team/Comments R1 P13: OT Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss) A Houston/Washington R1 P22: DE Charles Harris (Missouri) C- Detroit/Carolina/Philadelphia R2 P38: CB Xavien Howard (Baylor) A R2 P54: LB Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State) C R3 P73: RB Kenyan Drake (Alabama) B R3 P97: CB Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson) D R3 P86: WR Leonte Caroo (Rutgers) F R5 P164: G Issac Asiata (Utah) F R6 P186: WR Jakeem Grant (Texas Tech) B Considering the Late Pick R5 P178: DT Davon Godchaux (LSU) B Considering the Late Pick/New Orleans R6 P204: S Jordan Lucas (Penn State) F R6 P194: DT Vincent Taylor (Oklahoma State) C Considering the Late Pick R7 P223: QB Brandon Doughty (Western Kentucky) F R7 P237: WR Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech) C Considering the Late Pick R7 P231: TE Thomas Duarte (UCLA) F 2018 2019 R1 P11: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama) A R1 P13: DT Christian Wilkins (Clemson) A R2 P42: TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State) B+ Cincinnati R3 P78: G Michael Deiter (Wisconsin) D R3 P73: LB Jerome Baker (Ohio State) B+ Cleveland R5 P151: LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Wisconsin) A+ Considering the Late Pick/Minnesota R4 P123: TE Durham Smythe (Notre Dame) C+ Chicago R6 P202: OT Isaiah Prince (Ohio State) F R4 P131: RB Kalen Ballage (Arizona State) D R7 P233: FB Chandler Cox (Auburn) F R6 P209: CB Cornell Armstrong (Southern Miss) D R7 P234: RB Myles Gaskin (Washington) C R7 P227: LB Quentin Poling (Ohio) F R7P229: K Jason Sanders (New Mexico) B+ Considering the Late Pick 2020 2021 R1 P5: QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) B R1 P6: WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) A R1 P18: OT Austin Jackson (USC) B+ R1 P18: DE Jaelen Phillips (Miami (FL) A R1 P30: CB Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn) D Washington R2 P36: S Jevon Holland (Oregon) B+ R2 P39: G Robert Hunt (Louisiana) A Carolina R2 P42: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame) D R2 P56: DT Raekwon Davis (Alabama) C+ R3 P81: TE Hunter Long (Boston College) D R3 P70: S Brandon Jones (Texas) B Denver R7 P231: OT Larnel Coleman (UMass) F R4 P111: G Solomon Kindley (Georgia) D R7 P244: RB Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati) F R5 P154: DE Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina) F R5 P164: DE Curtis Weaver (Boise State) F R6 P185: LS Blake Ferguson (LSU) B R7 P246: RB Malcolm Perry (Navy) F 2022 2023 R3 P102: LB Channing Tindall (Georgia) D R2 P51: CB Cam Smith (South Carolina) F R4 P125: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech) D R3 P84: RB De’Von Achane (Texas A&M) A R7 P224: LB Cameron Goode (California) C Considering the Late Pick R6 P197: TE Elijah Higgins (Stanford) B Considering the Late Pick/Arizona R7 P247: QB Skylar Thompson (Kansas State) C Considering the Late Pick R7 P238: OT Ryan Hayes (Michigan) D 2024 R1 P21: DE Chop Robinson (Penn State) B R2 P55: OT Patrick Paul (Houston) B R4 P120: RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee) C R5 P158: DE Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State) D R6 P184: WR Malik Washington (Virginia) C+ Considering the Late Pick R6 P198: S Patrick McMorris (California) D R7 P241: WR Tahj Washington (USC) C+ Considering the Late Pick Summary: A 9​ B/B+ 14​ C/C+/C- 12​ D 13​ F 14​ (12 in Round 5 or Later)

I have seen heavy criticism of Chris Grier by Miami Media and fans on this Board. A GM’s main job is to get talent to the Coaching Staff and the Coaches are suppose to develop the players, coach them to perform well and set the Team culture/accountability. So I obtained a list of players that Grier has drafted as a GM courtesy of Reddit and I have assigned Grades to each player as objectively as I could. I have summarized my Grades at the end of my Post. He drafted 62 Players between 2016 and 2024. Grading 2025 is premature. I would give Grier an overall grade of B partly because 12 of the 14 Fs in my grading came in Round 5 or later. I didn’t grade the Undrafted Rookies because in my opinion Grier does that better than most GMs – K. Kahou, Julian Hill, Chris Brooks, Robert Jones, Ethan Bonner, Benito Jones, Nick Needham, Tanner Connor, Preston Williams. He also has done well in Trades and Free Agency. In my opinion, his undoing is drafting or signing injury prone players and not getting a capable back-up QB to (injury prone) Tua and rushing the rebuild with a couple of big trades although they seemed exciting back then. Not sure how much of the latter two would/should fall on McDaniel. I believe Dolphins would have won at least 1 Playoff game in 2022 and/or 2023 if not for late season injuries to Tua, OL and Pass Rushers. Just last year Summer, Miami had 8 Players voted in the NFL Top 100 with T. Hill #1 – 8 Players being second to 49ers 9. Just keep in mind, the product you see on the field is not just one person’s doing. Again, this is just my opinion but I believe it is a reasonable one.