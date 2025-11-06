 Grading Chris Grier's Drafts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grading Chris Grier's Drafts

D

DolphinVJ

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 19, 2002
Messages
325
Reaction score
219
Location
Northern California
I have seen heavy criticism of Chris Grier by Miami Media and fans on this Board. A GM’s main job is to get talent to the Coaching Staff and the Coaches are suppose to develop the players, coach them to perform well and set the Team culture/accountability. So I obtained a list of players that Grier has drafted as a GM courtesy of Reddit and I have assigned Grades to each player as objectively as I could. I have summarized my Grades at the end of my Post. He drafted 62 Players between 2016 and 2024. Grading 2025 is premature. I would give Grier an overall grade of B partly because 12 of the 14 Fs in my grading came in Round 5 or later. I didn’t grade the Undrafted Rookies because in my opinion Grier does that better than most GMs – K. Kahou, Julian Hill, Chris Brooks, Robert Jones, Ethan Bonner, Benito Jones, Nick Needham, Tanner Connor, Preston Williams. He also has done well in Trades and Free Agency. In my opinion, his undoing is drafting or signing injury prone players and not getting a capable back-up QB to (injury prone) Tua and rushing the rebuild with a couple of big trades although they seemed exciting back then. Not sure how much of the latter two would/should fall on McDaniel. I believe Dolphins would have won at least 1 Playoff game in 2022 and/or 2023 if not for late season injuries to Tua, OL and Pass Rushers. Just last year Summer, Miami had 8 Players voted in the NFL Top 100 with T. Hill #1 – 8 Players being second to 49ers 9. Just keep in mind, the product you see on the field is not just one person’s doing. Again, this is just my opinion but I believe it is a reasonable one.

Draft classes during Grier’s time as GM
2016GradesOther Team/Comments2017GradesOther Team/Comments
R1 P13: OT Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss)AHouston/WashingtonR1 P22: DE Charles Harris (Missouri)C-Detroit/Carolina/Philadelphia
R2 P38: CB Xavien Howard (Baylor)AR2 P54: LB Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State)C
R3 P73: RB Kenyan Drake (Alabama)BR3 P97: CB Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson)D
R3 P86: WR Leonte Caroo (Rutgers)FR5 P164: G Issac Asiata (Utah)F
R6 P186: WR Jakeem Grant (Texas Tech)BConsidering the Late PickR5 P178: DT Davon Godchaux (LSU)BConsidering the Late Pick/New Orleans
R6 P204: S Jordan Lucas (Penn State)FR6 P194: DT Vincent Taylor (Oklahoma State)CConsidering the Late Pick
R7 P223: QB Brandon Doughty (Western Kentucky)FR7 P237: WR Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech)CConsidering the Late Pick
R7 P231: TE Thomas Duarte (UCLA)F
20182019
R1 P11: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)AR1 P13: DT Christian Wilkins (Clemson)A
R2 P42: TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State)B+CincinnatiR3 P78: G Michael Deiter (Wisconsin)D
R3 P73: LB Jerome Baker (Ohio State)B+ClevelandR5 P151: LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Wisconsin)A+Considering the Late Pick/Minnesota
R4 P123: TE Durham Smythe (Notre Dame)C+ChicagoR6 P202: OT Isaiah Prince (Ohio State)F
R4 P131: RB Kalen Ballage (Arizona State)DR7 P233: FB Chandler Cox (Auburn)F
R6 P209: CB Cornell Armstrong (Southern Miss)DR7 P234: RB Myles Gaskin (Washington)C
R7 P227: LB Quentin Poling (Ohio)F
R7P229: K Jason Sanders (New Mexico)B+Considering the Late Pick
20202021
R1 P5: QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)BR1 P6: WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)A
R1 P18: OT Austin Jackson (USC)B+R1 P18: DE Jaelen Phillips (Miami (FL)A
R1 P30: CB Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn)DWashingtonR2 P36: S Jevon Holland (Oregon)B+
R2 P39: G Robert Hunt (Louisiana)ACarolinaR2 P42: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)D
R2 P56: DT Raekwon Davis (Alabama)C+R3 P81: TE Hunter Long (Boston College)D
R3 P70: S Brandon Jones (Texas)BDenverR7 P231: OT Larnel Coleman (UMass)F
R4 P111: G Solomon Kindley (Georgia)DR7 P244: RB Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati)F
R5 P154: DE Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina)F
R5 P164: DE Curtis Weaver (Boise State)F
R6 P185: LS Blake Ferguson (LSU)B
R7 P246: RB Malcolm Perry (Navy)F
20222023
R3 P102: LB Channing Tindall (Georgia)DR2 P51: CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)F
R4 P125: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech)DR3 P84: RB De’Von Achane (Texas A&M)A
R7 P224: LB Cameron Goode (California)CConsidering the Late PickR6 P197: TE Elijah Higgins (Stanford)BConsidering the Late Pick/Arizona
R7 P247: QB Skylar Thompson (Kansas State)CConsidering the Late PickR7 P238: OT Ryan Hayes (Michigan)D
2024
R1 P21: DE Chop Robinson (Penn State)B
R2 P55: OT Patrick Paul (Houston)B
R4 P120: RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee)C
R5 P158: DE Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)D
R6 P184: WR Malik Washington (Virginia)C+Considering the Late Pick
R6 P198: S Patrick McMorris (California)D
R7 P241: WR Tahj Washington (USC)C+Considering the Late Pick
Summary:
A
9​
B/B+
14​
C/C+/C-
12​
D
13​
F
14​
(12 in Round 5 or Later)
 
DolphinVJ said:
I have seen heavy criticism of Chris Grier by Miami Media and fans on this Board. A GM’s main job is to get talent to the Coaching Staff and the Coaches are suppose to develop the players, coach them to perform well and set the Team culture/accountability. So I obtained a list of players that Grier has drafted as a GM courtesy of Reddit and I have assigned Grades to each player as objectively as I could. I have summarized my Grades at the end of my Post. He drafted 62 Players between 2016 and 2024. Grading 2025 is premature. I would give Grier an overall grade of B partly because 12 of the 14 Fs in my grading came in Round 5 or later. I didn’t grade the Undrafted Rookies because in my opinion Grier does that better than most GMs – K. Kahou, Julian Hill, Chris Brooks, Robert Jones, Ethan Bonner, Benito Jones, Nick Needham, Tanner Connor, Preston Williams. He also has done well in Trades and Free Agency. In my opinion, his undoing is drafting or signing injury prone players and not getting a capable back-up QB to (injury prone) Tua and rushing the rebuild with a couple of big trades although they seemed exciting back then. Not sure how much of the latter two would/should fall on McDaniel. I believe Dolphins would have won at least 1 Playoff game in 2022 and/or 2023 if not for late season injuries to Tua, OL and Pass Rushers. Just last year Summer, Miami had 8 Players voted in the NFL Top 100 with T. Hill #1 – 8 Players being second to 49ers 9. Just keep in mind, the product you see on the field is not just one person’s doing. Again, this is just my opinion but I believe it is a reasonable one.

Draft classes during Grier’s time as GM
2016GradesOther Team/Comments2017GradesOther Team/Comments
R1 P13: OT Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss)AHouston/WashingtonR1 P22: DE Charles Harris (Missouri)C-Detroit/Carolina/Philadelphia
R2 P38: CB Xavien Howard (Baylor)AR2 P54: LB Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State)C
R3 P73: RB Kenyan Drake (Alabama)BR3 P97: CB Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson)D
R3 P86: WR Leonte Caroo (Rutgers)FR5 P164: G Issac Asiata (Utah)F
R6 P186: WR Jakeem Grant (Texas Tech)BConsidering the Late PickR5 P178: DT Davon Godchaux (LSU)BConsidering the Late Pick/New Orleans
R6 P204: S Jordan Lucas (Penn State)FR6 P194: DT Vincent Taylor (Oklahoma State)CConsidering the Late Pick
R7 P223: QB Brandon Doughty (Western Kentucky)FR7 P237: WR Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech)CConsidering the Late Pick
R7 P231: TE Thomas Duarte (UCLA)F
20182019
R1 P11: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)AR1 P13: DT Christian Wilkins (Clemson)A
R2 P42: TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State)B+CincinnatiR3 P78: G Michael Deiter (Wisconsin)D
R3 P73: LB Jerome Baker (Ohio State)B+ClevelandR5 P151: LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Wisconsin)A+Considering the Late Pick/Minnesota
R4 P123: TE Durham Smythe (Notre Dame)C+ChicagoR6 P202: OT Isaiah Prince (Ohio State)F
R4 P131: RB Kalen Ballage (Arizona State)DR7 P233: FB Chandler Cox (Auburn)F
R6 P209: CB Cornell Armstrong (Southern Miss)DR7 P234: RB Myles Gaskin (Washington)C
R7 P227: LB Quentin Poling (Ohio)F
R7P229: K Jason Sanders (New Mexico)B+Considering the Late Pick
20202021
R1 P5: QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)BR1 P6: WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)A
R1 P18: OT Austin Jackson (USC)B+R1 P18: DE Jaelen Phillips (Miami (FL)A
R1 P30: CB Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn)DWashingtonR2 P36: S Jevon Holland (Oregon)B+
R2 P39: G Robert Hunt (Louisiana)ACarolinaR2 P42: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)D
R2 P56: DT Raekwon Davis (Alabama)C+R3 P81: TE Hunter Long (Boston College)D
R3 P70: S Brandon Jones (Texas)BDenverR7 P231: OT Larnel Coleman (UMass)F
R4 P111: G Solomon Kindley (Georgia)DR7 P244: RB Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati)F
R5 P154: DE Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina)F
R5 P164: DE Curtis Weaver (Boise State)F
R6 P185: LS Blake Ferguson (LSU)B
R7 P246: RB Malcolm Perry (Navy)F
20222023
R3 P102: LB Channing Tindall (Georgia)DR2 P51: CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)F
R4 P125: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech)DR3 P84: RB De’Von Achane (Texas A&M)A
R7 P224: LB Cameron Goode (California)CConsidering the Late PickR6 P197: TE Elijah Higgins (Stanford)BConsidering the Late Pick/Arizona
R7 P247: QB Skylar Thompson (Kansas State)CConsidering the Late PickR7 P238: OT Ryan Hayes (Michigan)D
2024
R1 P21: DE Chop Robinson (Penn State)B
R2 P55: OT Patrick Paul (Houston)B
R4 P120: RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee)C
R5 P158: DE Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)D
R6 P184: WR Malik Washington (Virginia)C+Considering the Late Pick
R6 P198: S Patrick McMorris (California)D
R7 P241: WR Tahj Washington (USC)C+Considering the Late Pick
Summary:
A
9​
B/B+
14​
C/C+/C-
12​
D
13​
F
14​
(12 in Round 5 or Later)
Click to expand...
Tua is a C at best. Austin Jackson is a F in my book. Anybody that misses half the games every year shouldnt be on the roster.
 
Overall, I think you graded very generously. For example, Charles Harris should be an F, especially since we traded up for him. But that is not my biggest beef with Grier's drafts. It's who he didn't draft in the spot. He passed over real talent. What is worse is that many fans on here can draft better. If you go look at the draft threads, you will see them advocating for certain players, like this year, alot of fans knew Warren was a better pick than Grant.
 
Grades should be based on the impact for the Dolphins, example, why does Grier get a pat on the back for Elijah Higgins who never even played a down for the team in a regular season game? That should be more of an indictment on Grier. Im not interested in my GM supplying talented players to other teams, I want them on my team.
 
DolphinVJ said:
I have seen heavy criticism of Chris Grier by Miami Media and fans on this Board. A GM’s main job is to get talent to the Coaching Staff and the Coaches are suppose to develop the players, coach them to perform well and set the Team culture/accountability. So I obtained a list of players that Grier has drafted as a GM courtesy of Reddit and I have assigned Grades to each player as objectively as I could. I have summarized my Grades at the end of my Post. He drafted 62 Players between 2016 and 2024. Grading 2025 is premature. I would give Grier an overall grade of B partly because 12 of the 14 Fs in my grading came in Round 5 or later. I didn’t grade the Undrafted Rookies because in my opinion Grier does that better than most GMs – K. Kahou, Julian Hill, Chris Brooks, Robert Jones, Ethan Bonner, Benito Jones, Nick Needham, Tanner Connor, Preston Williams. He also has done well in Trades and Free Agency. In my opinion, his undoing is drafting or signing injury prone players and not getting a capable back-up QB to (injury prone) Tua and rushing the rebuild with a couple of big trades although they seemed exciting back then. Not sure how much of the latter two would/should fall on McDaniel. I believe Dolphins would have won at least 1 Playoff game in 2022 and/or 2023 if not for late season injuries to Tua, OL and Pass Rushers. Just last year Summer, Miami had 8 Players voted in the NFL Top 100 with T. Hill #1 – 8 Players being second to 49ers 9. Just keep in mind, the product you see on the field is not just one person’s doing. Again, this is just my opinion but I believe it is a reasonable one.

Draft classes during Grier’s time as GM
2016GradesOther Team/Comments2017GradesOther Team/Comments
R1 P13: OT Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss)AHouston/WashingtonR1 P22: DE Charles Harris (Missouri)FDetroit/Carolina/Philadelphia
R2 P38: CB Xavien Howard (Baylor)AR2 P54: LB Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State)D
R3 P73: RB Kenyan Drake (Alabama)CR3 P97: CB Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson)D
R3 P86: WR Leonte Caroo (Rutgers)FR5 P164: G Issac Asiata (Utah)F
R6 P186: WR Jakeem Grant (Texas Tech)BConsidering the Late PickR5 P178: DT Davon Godchaux (LSU)BConsidering the Late Pick/New Orleans
R6 P204: S Jordan Lucas (Penn State)FR6 P194: DT Vincent Taylor (Oklahoma State)DConsidering the Late Pick
R7 P223: QB Brandon Doughty (Western Kentucky)FR7 P237: WR Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech)CConsidering the Late Pick
R7 P231: TE Thomas Duarte (UCLA)F
20182019
R1 P11: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)AR1 P13: DT Christian Wilkins (Clemson)A
R2 P42: TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State)CCincinnatiR3 P78: G Michael Deiter (Wisconsin)D
R3 P73: LB Jerome Baker (Ohio State)BClevelandR5 P151: LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Wisconsin)A+Considering the Late Pick/Minnesota
R4 P123: TE Durham Smythe (Notre Dame)C+ChicagoR6 P202: OT Isaiah Prince (Ohio State)F
R4 P131: RB Kalen Ballage (Arizona State)DR7 P233: FB Chandler Cox (Auburn)F
R6 P209: CB Cornell Armstrong (Southern Miss)FR7 P234: RB Myles Gaskin (Washington)D
R7 P227: LB Quentin Poling (Ohio)F
R7P229: K Jason Sanders (New Mexico)BConsidering the Late Pick
20202021
R1 P5: QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)CR1 P6: WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)B
R1 P18: OT Austin Jackson (USC)CR1 P18: DE Jaelen Phillips (Miami (FL)B
R1 P30: CB Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn)FWashingtonR2 P36: S Jevon Holland (Oregon)B+
R2 P39: G Robert Hunt (Louisiana)ACarolinaR2 P42: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)F
R2 P56: DT Raekwon Davis (Alabama)DR3 P81: TE Hunter Long (Boston College)D
R3 P70: S Brandon Jones (Texas)BDenverR7 P231: OT Larnel Coleman (UMass)F
R4 P111: G Solomon Kindley (Georgia)FR7 P244: RB Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati)F
R5 P154: DE Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina)F
R5 P164: DE Curtis Weaver (Boise State)F
R6 P185: LS Blake Ferguson (LSU)B
R7 P246: RB Malcolm Perry (Navy)F
20222023
R3 P102: LB Channing Tindall (Georgia)FR2 P51: CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)F
R4 P125: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech)FR3 P84: RB De’Von Achane (Texas A&M)A
R7 P224: LB Cameron Goode (California)CConsidering the Late PickR6 P197: TE Elijah Higgins (Stanford)BConsidering the Late Pick/Arizona
R7 P247: QB Skylar Thompson (Kansas State)CConsidering the Late PickR7 P238: OT Ryan Hayes (Michigan)D
2024
R1 P21: DE Chop Robinson (Penn State)B
R2 P55: OT Patrick Paul (Houston)B
R4 P120: RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee)C
R5 P158: DE Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)D
R6 P184: WR Malik Washington (Virginia)C+Considering the Late Pick
R6 P198: S Patrick McMorris (California)D
R7 P241: WR Tahj Washington (USC)C+Considering the Late Pick
Summary:
A
7
B/B+
12
C/C+/C-
10
D
9
F
19
Click to expand...
 
DolphinVJ said:
In my opinion, his undoing is drafting or signing injury prone players and not getting a capable back-up QB to (injury prone) Tua and rushing the rebuild with a couple of big trades although they seemed exciting back then.
Click to expand...
It appears that you put a lot of work into this post, so thank you. However, you overlooked one big thing. This is about Grier's drafting, and successful GMs know that you build through the draft, yet Grier seemed to prefer finding starters through Free Agency.

The o-line is the perfect example. Grier had the opportunity to draft several talented o-linemen but refused to do so. The 2024 season was Grier's 9th year as GM, but only one starting o-lineman was drafted by Grier, and that was the injury-prone Jackson, as the rookie Paul was Armstead's back-up.

IOW, Grier does occasionally hit on a draft pick, but the overall starting roster shows he either doesn't believe that you win in the trenches and you build through the draft, or he was just too incompetent to draft a team with a strong foundation.
 
Last edited:
Listen, Grier made 26 selections from 2020-2023 and we have exactly 2 players from all those picks that are positive contributors to this team right now. That's just not good enough, especially when one of those picks was a whiff on your franchise QB. That's a recipe for disaster.
 
DolphinVJ said:
I have seen heavy criticism of Chris Grier by Miami Media and fans on this Board. A GM’s main job is to get talent to the Coaching Staff and the Coaches are suppose to develop the players, coach them to perform well and set the Team culture/accountability. So I obtained a list of players that Grier has drafted as a GM courtesy of Reddit and I have assigned Grades to each player as objectively as I could. I have summarized my Grades at the end of my Post. He drafted 62 Players between 2016 and 2024. Grading 2025 is premature. I would give Grier an overall grade of B partly because 12 of the 14 Fs in my grading came in Round 5 or later. I didn’t grade the Undrafted Rookies because in my opinion Grier does that better than most GMs – K. Kahou, Julian Hill, Chris Brooks, Robert Jones, Ethan Bonner, Benito Jones, Nick Needham, Tanner Connor, Preston Williams. He also has done well in Trades and Free Agency. In my opinion, his undoing is drafting or signing injury prone players and not getting a capable back-up QB to (injury prone) Tua and rushing the rebuild with a couple of big trades although they seemed exciting back then. Not sure how much of the latter two would/should fall on McDaniel. I believe Dolphins would have won at least 1 Playoff game in 2022 and/or 2023 if not for late season injuries to Tua, OL and Pass Rushers. Just last year Summer, Miami had 8 Players voted in the NFL Top 100 with T. Hill #1 – 8 Players being second to 49ers 9. Just keep in mind, the product you see on the field is not just one person’s doing. Again, this is just my opinion but I believe it is a reasonable one.

Draft classes during Grier’s time as GM
2016GradesOther Team/Comments2017GradesOther Team/Comments
R1 P13: OT Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss)AHouston/WashingtonR1 P22: DE Charles Harris (Missouri)C-Detroit/Carolina/Philadelphia
R2 P38: CB Xavien Howard (Baylor)AR2 P54: LB Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State)C
R3 P73: RB Kenyan Drake (Alabama)BR3 P97: CB Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson)D
R3 P86: WR Leonte Caroo (Rutgers)FR5 P164: G Issac Asiata (Utah)F
R6 P186: WR Jakeem Grant (Texas Tech)BConsidering the Late PickR5 P178: DT Davon Godchaux (LSU)BConsidering the Late Pick/New Orleans
R6 P204: S Jordan Lucas (Penn State)FR6 P194: DT Vincent Taylor (Oklahoma State)CConsidering the Late Pick
R7 P223: QB Brandon Doughty (Western Kentucky)FR7 P237: WR Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech)CConsidering the Late Pick
R7 P231: TE Thomas Duarte (UCLA)F
20182019
R1 P11: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)AR1 P13: DT Christian Wilkins (Clemson)A
R2 P42: TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State)B+CincinnatiR3 P78: G Michael Deiter (Wisconsin)D
R3 P73: LB Jerome Baker (Ohio State)B+ClevelandR5 P151: LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Wisconsin)A+Considering the Late Pick/Minnesota
R4 P123: TE Durham Smythe (Notre Dame)C+ChicagoR6 P202: OT Isaiah Prince (Ohio State)F
R4 P131: RB Kalen Ballage (Arizona State)DR7 P233: FB Chandler Cox (Auburn)F
R6 P209: CB Cornell Armstrong (Southern Miss)DR7 P234: RB Myles Gaskin (Washington)C
R7 P227: LB Quentin Poling (Ohio)F
R7P229: K Jason Sanders (New Mexico)B+Considering the Late Pick
20202021
R1 P5: QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)BR1 P6: WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)A
R1 P18: OT Austin Jackson (USC)B+R1 P18: DE Jaelen Phillips (Miami (FL)A
R1 P30: CB Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn)DWashingtonR2 P36: S Jevon Holland (Oregon)B+
R2 P39: G Robert Hunt (Louisiana)ACarolinaR2 P42: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)D
R2 P56: DT Raekwon Davis (Alabama)C+R3 P81: TE Hunter Long (Boston College)D
R3 P70: S Brandon Jones (Texas)BDenverR7 P231: OT Larnel Coleman (UMass)F
R4 P111: G Solomon Kindley (Georgia)DR7 P244: RB Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati)F
R5 P154: DE Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina)F
R5 P164: DE Curtis Weaver (Boise State)F
R6 P185: LS Blake Ferguson (LSU)B
R7 P246: RB Malcolm Perry (Navy)F
20222023
R3 P102: LB Channing Tindall (Georgia)DR2 P51: CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)F
R4 P125: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech)DR3 P84: RB De’Von Achane (Texas A&M)A
R7 P224: LB Cameron Goode (California)CConsidering the Late PickR6 P197: TE Elijah Higgins (Stanford)BConsidering the Late Pick/Arizona
R7 P247: QB Skylar Thompson (Kansas State)CConsidering the Late PickR7 P238: OT Ryan Hayes (Michigan)D
2024
R1 P21: DE Chop Robinson (Penn State)B
R2 P55: OT Patrick Paul (Houston)B
R4 P120: RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee)C
R5 P158: DE Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)D
R6 P184: WR Malik Washington (Virginia)C+Considering the Late Pick
R6 P198: S Patrick McMorris (California)D
R7 P241: WR Tahj Washington (USC)C+Considering the Late Pick
Summary:
A
9​
B/B+
14​
C/C+/C-
12​
D
13​
F
14​
(12 in Round 5 or Later)
Click to expand...
I know this was a lot of work, but if you had added where they were now? (Starters, 2nd string, retired, or out of football, injury settlement, etc) That would have clarified some of this. I commend you for all the work you did though. Good post.

Grier's biggest shortcomings were the contracts/extensions handed out and his FA choices/contracts, not his draft picks. He made too many mistakes there to overcome.

(Edit: Just seeing you listed later teams. My mistake.)
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Overall, I think you graded very generously. For example, Charles Harris should be an F, especially since we traded up for him. But that is not my biggest beef with Grier's drafts. It's who he didn't draft in the spot. He passed over real talent. What is worse is that many fans on here can draft better. If you go look at the draft threads, you will see them advocating for certain players, like this year, alot of fans knew Warren was a better pick than Grant.
Click to expand...
I and a few others also knew Zabel was a better pick than Grant. Zabel would have been a big + on the OLine we are currently fielding.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Overall, I think you graded very generously. For example, Charles Harris should be an F, especially since we traded up for him. But that is not my biggest beef with Grier's drafts. It's who he didn't draft in the spot. He passed over real talent. What is worse is that many fans on here can draft better. If you go look at the draft threads, you will see them advocating for certain players, like this year, alot of fans knew Warren was a better pick than Grant.
Click to expand...
Charles Harris: Smallish Edge. A Grier staple.
 
This was a lot of work, and I sense that I understand your grading process.
I will throw out what will probably be an unpopular opinion: Myles Gaskin, for a 7th round pick, is an A.
NOTE: For a 7th round pick. If a team can get that much production out of a 7th rounder, I'd take that every year.
He's not an A in overall talent, compared league-wide to A-level talent, but it's a A assigned to that pick of that player in the 7th round. Just my opinion. Hell, if you could get his production from 4th and 5th round picks, I'm not sure I'd complain.
 
J. Phillips as an A is a huge stretch. I'm not sure where all the love comes from for that guy, and I'm not just saying that because he's gone now. This will be a wild and extremely unpopular take, but as a lifelong fins fan from IL, I've always thought fans overvalue south FL-related guys. His season high for sacks is 8.5. He cannot stay on the field. When he's on the field, he's porous against the run and cannot finish at the QB (not just the Herbert fiasco). As athletic as he is (and he is very athletic), he's a liability when he drops into coverage. Any grade above a B- for him is gracious. I'd give him a C- based on being a 1st round pick. Now watch him flourish in Philly and I'll eat this entire post.
 
Dolphindrew said:
J. Phillips as an A is a huge stretch. I'm not sure where all the love comes from for that guy, and I'm not just saying that because he's gone now. This will be a wild and extremely unpopular take, but as a lifelong fins fan from IL, I've always thought fans overvalue south FL-related guys. His season high for sacks is 8.5. He cannot stay on the field. When he's on the field, he's porous against the run and cannot finish at the QB (not just the Herbert fiasco). As athletic as he is (and he is very athletic), he's a liability when he drops into coverage. Any grade above a B- for him is gracious. I'd give him a C- based on being a 1st round pick. Now watch him flourish in Philly and I'll eat this entire post.
Click to expand...
I agree with the first half of this post certainly I think folks have him way over valued. But the end of your post I think a C- might be harsh bc he was turning to corner right before that first injury. He was becoming a force. But these 2 injuries stole the prime away.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom