Grading Chris Grier's Drafts

I have seen heavy criticism of Chris Grier by Miami Media and fans on this Board. A GM’s main job is to get talent to the Coaching Staff and the Coaches are suppose to develop the players, coach them to perform well and set the Team culture/accountability. So I obtained a list of players that Grier has drafted as a GM courtesy of Reddit and I have assigned Grades to each player as objectively as I could. I have summarized my Grades at the end of my Post. He drafted 62 Players between 2016 and 2024. Grading 2025 is premature. I would give Grier an overall grade of B partly because 12 of the 14 Fs in my grading came in Round 5 or later. I didn’t grade the Undrafted Rookies because in my opinion Grier does that better than most GMs – K. Kahou, Julian Hill, Chris Brooks, Robert Jones, Ethan Bonner, Benito Jones, Nick Needham, Tanner Connor, Preston Williams. He also has done well in Trades and Free Agency. In my opinion, his undoing is drafting or signing injury prone players and not getting a capable back-up QB to (injury prone) Tua and rushing the rebuild with a couple of big trades although they seemed exciting back then. Not sure how much of the latter two would/should fall on McDaniel. I believe Dolphins would have won at least 1 Playoff game in 2022 and/or 2023 if not for late season injuries to Tua, OL and Pass Rushers. Just last year Summer, Miami had 8 Players voted in the NFL Top 100 with T. Hill #1 – 8 Players being second to 49ers 9. Just keep in mind, the product you see on the field is not just one person’s doing. Again, this is just my opinion but I believe it is a reasonable one.
|Draft classes during Grier’s time as GM
|2016
|Grades
|Other Team/Comments
|2017
|Grades
|Other Team/Comments
|R1 P13: OT Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss)
|A
|Houston/Washington
|R1 P22: DE Charles Harris (Missouri)
|C-
|Detroit/Carolina/Philadelphia
|R2 P38: CB Xavien Howard (Baylor)
|A
|R2 P54: LB Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State)
|C
|R3 P73: RB Kenyan Drake (Alabama)
|B
|R3 P97: CB Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson)
|D
|R3 P86: WR Leonte Caroo (Rutgers)
|F
|R5 P164: G Issac Asiata (Utah)
|F
|R6 P186: WR Jakeem Grant (Texas Tech)
|B
|Considering the Late Pick
|R5 P178: DT Davon Godchaux (LSU)
|B
|Considering the Late Pick/New Orleans
|R6 P204: S Jordan Lucas (Penn State)
|F
|R6 P194: DT Vincent Taylor (Oklahoma State)
|C
|Considering the Late Pick
|R7 P223: QB Brandon Doughty (Western Kentucky)
|F
|R7 P237: WR Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech)
|C
|Considering the Late Pick
|R7 P231: TE Thomas Duarte (UCLA)
|F
|2018
|2019
|R1 P11: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)
|A
|R1 P13: DT Christian Wilkins (Clemson)
|A
|R2 P42: TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State)
|B+
|Cincinnati
|R3 P78: G Michael Deiter (Wisconsin)
|D
|R3 P73: LB Jerome Baker (Ohio State)
|B+
|Cleveland
|R5 P151: LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Wisconsin)
|A+
|Considering the Late Pick/Minnesota
|R4 P123: TE Durham Smythe (Notre Dame)
|C+
|Chicago
|R6 P202: OT Isaiah Prince (Ohio State)
|F
|R4 P131: RB Kalen Ballage (Arizona State)
|D
|R7 P233: FB Chandler Cox (Auburn)
|F
|R6 P209: CB Cornell Armstrong (Southern Miss)
|D
|R7 P234: RB Myles Gaskin (Washington)
|C
|R7 P227: LB Quentin Poling (Ohio)
|F
|R7P229: K Jason Sanders (New Mexico)
|B+
|Considering the Late Pick
|2020
|2021
|R1 P5: QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
|B
|R1 P6: WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
|A
|R1 P18: OT Austin Jackson (USC)
|B+
|R1 P18: DE Jaelen Phillips (Miami (FL)
|A
|R1 P30: CB Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn)
|D
|Washington
|R2 P36: S Jevon Holland (Oregon)
|B+
|R2 P39: G Robert Hunt (Louisiana)
|A
|Carolina
|R2 P42: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)
|D
|R2 P56: DT Raekwon Davis (Alabama)
|C+
|R3 P81: TE Hunter Long (Boston College)
|D
|R3 P70: S Brandon Jones (Texas)
|B
|Denver
|R7 P231: OT Larnel Coleman (UMass)
|F
|R4 P111: G Solomon Kindley (Georgia)
|D
|R7 P244: RB Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati)
|F
|R5 P154: DE Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina)
|F
|R5 P164: DE Curtis Weaver (Boise State)
|F
|R6 P185: LS Blake Ferguson (LSU)
|B
|R7 P246: RB Malcolm Perry (Navy)
|F
|2022
|2023
|R3 P102: LB Channing Tindall (Georgia)
|D
|R2 P51: CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)
|F
|R4 P125: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech)
|D
|R3 P84: RB De’Von Achane (Texas A&M)
|A
|R7 P224: LB Cameron Goode (California)
|C
|Considering the Late Pick
|R6 P197: TE Elijah Higgins (Stanford)
|B
|Considering the Late Pick/Arizona
|R7 P247: QB Skylar Thompson (Kansas State)
|C
|Considering the Late Pick
|R7 P238: OT Ryan Hayes (Michigan)
|D
|2024
|R1 P21: DE Chop Robinson (Penn State)
|B
|R2 P55: OT Patrick Paul (Houston)
|B
|R4 P120: RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee)
|C
|R5 P158: DE Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)
|D
|R6 P184: WR Malik Washington (Virginia)
|C+
|Considering the Late Pick
|R6 P198: S Patrick McMorris (California)
|D
|R7 P241: WR Tahj Washington (USC)
|C+
|Considering the Late Pick
|Summary:
|A
9
|B/B+
14
|C/C+/C-
12
|D
13
|F
14
|(12 in Round 5 or Later)