Grading Every 1st-Round Rookie in the NFL

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins Click to expand...

We are still eagerly awaiting the NFL debut of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But as long as the Ryan Fitzpatrick show is in full effect, it might be a while before we finally get to see the rookie QB.

Although he suffered a season-ending hip injury in his final season at Alabama, the Dolphins took a chance on Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick. While signs suggest that Tagovailoa is getting healthy enough to play, Fitzpatrick is making it hard for the coaching staff to switch QBs right now.

After a three-interception game in the loss to New England in Week 1, Fitzpatrick has played at a high level over the past two weeks. He's completed 73.1 percent of his passes during that span for 488 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Dolphins shouldn't rush Tagovalia out there, and as long as Fitzpatrick is slinging it, fans likely won't be yelling too loudly for the rookie to take over.

Grade: N/A

18. Austin Jackson, OT, Miami Dolphins​ The Dolphins may still be waiting to roll out No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, but they've had no problem starting fellow first-round pick Austin Jackson out at left tackle.

Jackson was considered a project of a pick, as his final year of college tape was inconsistent while he recovered from donating bone marrow to his sister. However, both coaches and teammates praised Jackson during training camp as he secured his spot as the team's starting left tackle.

Jackson has shown flashes of his long-term upside during Miami's first three games, but he has also given up some pressure, particularly in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He fared much better during last week's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which should help with public perception since it came on the national stage.

Jackson won't reach his ceiling overnight, but for a rookie protecting his quarterback's blind side, the former USC Trojans lineman deserves credit for how he's played so far.

Grade: C+ Click to expand...

This was the most recent article I could find grading the 2020 1st Round rookies so far.Keep in mind this is only as recent as Week 4 or so. I like how Austin Jackson is a C+ and Andrew Thomas is a B- I'd probably have that switched but it's bleacher report so yeah