 Grant!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grant!!

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,690
Reaction score
14,339
Location
New Jersey
Another thing about Grant - and I believe it’s why he’s still in the NFL despite his tiny stature - is that he has the fastest stop-to-full-speed acceleration in football. At least, that’s what the eyeball test suggests. He’s such an underdog so I have a soft spot for him. Huge heart too.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
1,070
Reaction score
1,317
Age
46
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
royalshank said:
Two weeks in a row with long TDs? Good for him.
Click to expand...
Hey I agree. And i think we misused his speed by not letting him run the ball more often. He was often made to catch the ball with his back to the endzone and IMO that's a really poor use of pure speed.

However - he plays for the Bears now and to be honest I will crack on him any time someone brings him up here.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,593
Reaction score
2,877
To bad that huge heart doesn’t make up for those stone hands.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom