I know the timing of this post may not be good with the loss to KC, but we lost, we learn and we get better. I'll take 6-3 right now with the schedule we've played to date. Now on to the post, GRASS or TURF? This has been an item of concern for many if not all players in the NFL, however it doesn't seem to be a concern for the owners who should want the best for the employees of their company's. These stadiums are used for a number of different events that require different types of ground cover to be installed to facilitate the particular event.Ross might not be the best owner in the NFL and he seems to metal in matters that he shouldn't, who reading this hasn't gotten caught with "his hand in the cookie jar"? One thing he has gotten right is Grass. There is a camera inside the stadium at Hard Rock, it shows the field and occasionally is shifted out of position. I don't have the numbers, but this field gets changed out at least 5 times a year during football season. As a matter of fact it is being changed out right now. After the updates to shade the field and protect many from the elements the field was going through torcher. They would bring in grow lights, try different things to get it to grow.So this debate over grass vs turf is more like spend money or keep money, f*** the players who put money in my pocket. Ross has found a way to make it work, make him money, make players happy, reduce injury's. Ross is many things, some good, some not so good, but when it comes to grass, dare I say he's "smoking"?