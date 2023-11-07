 Grass or Turf | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grass or Turf

I know the timing of this post may not be good with the loss to KC, but we lost, we learn and we get better. I'll take 6-3 right now with the schedule we've played to date. Now on to the post, GRASS or TURF? This has been an item of concern for many if not all players in the NFL, however it doesn't seem to be a concern for the owners who should want the best for the employees of their company's. These stadiums are used for a number of different events that require different types of ground cover to be installed to facilitate the particular event.

Ross might not be the best owner in the NFL and he seems to metal in matters that he shouldn't, who reading this hasn't gotten caught with "his hand in the cookie jar"? One thing he has gotten right is Grass. There is a camera inside the stadium at Hard Rock, it shows the field and occasionally is shifted out of position. I don't have the numbers, but this field gets changed out at least 5 times a year during football season. As a matter of fact it is being changed out right now. After the updates to shade the field and protect many from the elements the field was going through torcher. They would bring in grow lights, try different things to get it to grow. Then in In 2019, the Dolphins acquired 80 acres of land near West Palm Beach for the primary purpose of growing their own sod. Now, South Florida Sod Farm is the sole provider of natural grass for Hard Rock Stadium.

So this debate over grass vs turf is more like spend money or keep money, f*** the players who put money in my pocket. Ross has found a way to make it work, make him money, make players happy, reduce injury's. Ross is many things, some good, some not so good, but when it comes to grass, dare I say he's "smoking"?

I see no mention in this post about Ross allowing the Canes to come in and destroy the field on Saturday over and over again for $$$.
 
E30M3 said:
Ya it would be nice if the Canes had their own stadium.
 
E30M3 said:
Ryan1973 said:
Blame the City of Miami for this, not the Canes and Dolphins. Ross had a beautify solution worked out and the City voted it down so he dumped his own money into a stadium renovation and hosted the Canes.

The City of Miami dropped the ball here, not Ross.
 
NY8123 said:
What was his solution?
 
Ryan1973 said:
The City refused to upgrade the Orange Bowl and that lead to a 25 year lease with Sun Life. When Ross bought Miami he had a plan to develop the site into a dual venue but the City didn't want to foot half the bill so he funded it all with his own money and upgraded the Stadium to Hard Rock and continued the lease to the Hurricanes.
 
NY8123 said:
So he wanted to build a new Dolphins and Hurricanes stadium at the site of the Orange Bowl where the Marlins play now?
 
Ryan1973 said:
No he wanted to upgrade Sun Life property. I was trying to find the artist rendering but it was back in 2015 or 2016 and lost to the interwebz. I think if I remember he was going to make it a dual venue with both upgrades to Sun Life, a state of the art practice facility and also I thought a stadium for the Canes. I remember the rendering of what he wanted to do was cool.

The reason the City was standoffish was they proposed using public money on a privately owned facility.
 
NY8123 said:
Steve Ross collects millions from the lease to the Canes/Miami. Not blaming anyone, just found it odd the OP didn't even mention this fact when Ross was mentioned for the quality of the field.
 
NY8123 said:
Oh okay. So the Canes would have had their own stadium next to Hard Rock? That would have been nice.
 
NY8123 said:
It's a shame that didn't happen. It would have been a win win for the Dolphins and Canes by not having to share the same stadium.
 
