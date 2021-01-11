Great Article - Game by Game Throws of Tua

I still believe in Tua Tagovailoa and you should too

Last week, I wanted to take all games started by Tua and break them up into categories of how well or poorly he performed. Well, I didn't get time to do that but this article on Phinsider does that and much more including links to watch every throw of Tua in the 9 games. I think some of us forget how well he played in the Arizona and KC game and outplaying Justin Herbert in the Chargers game. Herbert had garbage time yards and TD in that one. But this thread is not supposed to be a comparison of those two because Herbert at this stage is better in my opinion and there are reasons for that. I am not buying that KC was playing soft or anything in the second half because they were bringing pressure and even on offense they were throwing to score more late in the game. In my opinion, we cannot be too harsh on Tua in the Bills game although that was his worst game because the whole team did not show up or put up a fight and we see that time and again when that happens almost everyone looks real bad.