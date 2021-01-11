 Great Article - Game by Game Throws of Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great Article - Game by Game Throws of Tua

DolphinVJ

Last week, I wanted to take all games started by Tua and break them up into categories of how well or poorly he performed. Well, I didn't get time to do that but this article on Phinsider does that and much more including links to watch every throw of Tua in the 9 games. I think some of us forget how well he played in the Arizona and KC game and outplaying Justin Herbert in the Chargers game. Herbert had garbage time yards and TD in that one. But this thread is not supposed to be a comparison of those two because Herbert at this stage is better in my opinion and there are reasons for that. I am not buying that KC was playing soft or anything in the second half because they were bringing pressure and even on offense they were throwing to score more late in the game. In my opinion, we cannot be too harsh on Tua in the Bills game although that was his worst game because the whole team did not show up or put up a fight and we see that time and again when that happens almost everyone looks real bad.

I still believe in Tua Tagovailoa

and you should too
Geordie

Geordie

That's a good write up, nice to have a positive article for once, skim read it for now, will give it a detailed look later but looks like the author has taken his time to put something worthwhile reading.
 
bostondolphin

That Cardinals game is striking IMO. Did he get banged up shortly after that game? I have no explanation for how he can look so quick and confident in that game and then be the guy throwing nothing but checkdowns a few weeks later.
 
NBP81

NBP81

bostondolphin said:
That Cardinals game is striking IMO. Did he get banged up shortly after that game? I have no explanation for how he can look so quick and confident in that game and then be the guy throwing nothing but checkdowns a few weeks later.
He had NFL receivers in that game...
 
RobertHorry

RobertHorry

LOL FILM ANALYSIS LOL!!!

GURU wannNAbe! WhO needs film when u can see he is small and short and weak arm!!

I disagree about saying Bills game was not good. His playcalling and receivers really screwed him over that game. Every other one was spot on especially the Raiders game. He was really really underwhelming that game.
 
jazz015

RobertHorry said:
LOL FILM ANALYSIS LOL!!!

GURU wannNAbe! WhO needs film when u can see he is small and short and weak arm!!

I disagree about saying Bills game was not good. His playcalling and receivers really screwed him over that game. Every other one was spot on especially the Raiders game. He was really really underwhelming that game.
The raiders game was even worse than the Denver game. The raiders game he missed throws but Gailey took him out of rythmn because he had no clue what he was seeing on the field. Anytime they got a rhythm the playcalling would become conservative. Our next OC just needs to be a smart x and o guy that can adapt to what he is seeing in the game
 
artdnj

artdnj

He showed some flashes of good with pocket escaping and big time throws and also some complete ducks. I think he’ll be better than fine in year 2
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

RobertHorry said:
LOL FILM ANALYSIS LOL!!!

GURU wannNAbe! WhO needs film when u can see he is small and short and weak arm!!

I disagree about saying Bills game was not good. His playcalling and receivers really screwed him over that game. Every other one was spot on especially the Raiders game. He was really really underwhelming that game.
i understand your frustration
 
RobertHorry

RobertHorry

greasyObnoxious said:
i understand your frustration
No frustration here. It's pretty obvious looking at games makes no sense, I have to look at how far he can throw the ball and how strong he can. And also how big he looks in the huddle
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

RobertHorry said:
No frustration here. It's pretty obvious looking at games makes no sense, I have to look at how far he can throw the ball and how strong he can. And also how big he looks in the huddle
I apologize for what happened to your thread bro but it's done so lets not do the same to this thread and rehash it

Moving on please
 
DannyMcCoy

bostondolphin said:
That Cardinals game is striking IMO. Did he get banged up shortly after that game? I have no explanation for how he can look so quick and confident in that game and then be the guy throwing nothing but checkdowns a few weeks later.
The Cardinals were playing a corner who was on the practice squad the entire year. Only 48 defensive snaps in his career, all during that game.
 
