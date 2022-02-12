Great Article on McDaniel: Playcalling, Tua development, Strategy

Yoodakine56
Everyones probably heard it on the DriveTime podcast posted from other members but anyways...
although Its way too early to judge, but his beliefs and outlook on building a team tells me the FO made the right decision and i think we will see a major turnaround in many aspects, especially the Team rallying around its HC. I also believe he will set the tone right away along with changing the environment. Whole article is good but Two Paragraphs that caught my attention...
“I plan on calling plays myself,” McDaniel said, “but one thing that I’ve noticed in my journey is that successful play-callers don’t isolate themselves. They utilize the people around them. That’s what a head coach should do. I’m not up here doing anything by myself, or I won’t be after this press conference ends. I’m not going to be going into a hole and hanging out by myself and thinking about stuff. You’re working with people, so the higher your leadership, with regard to a head coach, the more people you have to lead. As an offensive coordinator, you call plays, but if you’re a head coach and calling plays, you better be reliant and feel very good about the people on your offensive staff.”
“But the biggest thing for me with Tua is that I want him to come in and work every day, and I’m very confident that he will. I want to provide teachers that can develop him. I’m very confident in the people we’re discussing this week and the plan we have for that. And, ultimately, all you want is a guy that’s driven to be great, a guy that’s driven to get better and it gives you a chance. And it’s my job to make sure that he has the best chance to showcase his talents. And that’s everyone’s job really.
Tua Tagovailoa to get ‘best chance to showcase his talents’
Mike McDaniel to adapt his offensive scheme to fit what the Miami quarterback does best.
www.al.com
