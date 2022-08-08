Great Article on McDaniel

eMCee85 said: I love love love that our coach surrounded himself with other good coaches, unlike piece of shit Flo who hired shitbags because his ego was so big he didn't want any coaches to be better than him Click to expand...

It's so odd. I liked that originally, Flores brought in McKenzie, Caldwell, Gailey, etc...for the same reasons. And then, they all disappeared.Maybe, just maybe, this time the Dolphins hired someone who won't turn into a control-freak lunatic after a year. Because that seems to have happened three times in a row.