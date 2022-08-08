 Great Article on McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great Article on McDaniel

canman1971

canman1971

Why new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is 'not like any other head coach I’ve worked with'

Some see the former 49ers assistant as an unconventional genius. And others wonder if his Dolphins will become a raging bonfire.
"In the offseason, McDaniel told a story to his new team. When McDaniel was an offensive assistant with the Falcons in the spring of 2016, wide receiver Aldrick Robinson was dropping passes. But McDaniel didn’t see anything wrong with his hands. He asked Robinson if he thought he was seeing the ball well. Robinson said he was, but he decided to have his vision checked anyway. Robinson discovered he needed prescription lenses, so he got contacts. That season, he didn’t drop a pass."

“If you look at how our offense is designed, our run game, our bootlegs and then having play action with it, that speed will make defensive coordinators nervous,” Welker says.

“What’s cool about Wes is he’s achieved such greatness as a player, but I got to see him as a coach wanting to do things the right way,” says McDaniel, who helped guide Welker when he became the 49ers wide receivers coach after two years with the Texans. “He didn’t feel entitled at all. He doesn’t give a shit about his player accolades. He’s humble. It’s the exact way I want people to approach coaching a position. He can be a flag bearer for the coaching staff.”
 
The Goat

The Goat

eMCee85 said:
I love love love that our coach surrounded himself with other good coaches, unlike piece of shit Flo who hired shitbags because his ego was so big he didn't want any coaches to be better than him
It's so odd. I liked that originally, Flores brought in McKenzie, Caldwell, Gailey, etc...for the same reasons. And then, they all disappeared.

Maybe, just maybe, this time the Dolphins hired someone who won't turn into a control-freak lunatic after a year. Because that seems to have happened three times in a row.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I don't know about great. It's a brief fluff piece. Love McD but that's some lazy writing.
 
