Great article

“It’s like, ‘Whoa!’ Why? Because they’ve been trafficked since they were four years old. So that's all that they know,” Castrillon says. “And so to get them from what they know to ‘This is healthy love. This is a healthy relationship. That takes a true community to come together and be able to see it.’ And when they see somebody like Julian that like, ‘Hey, I came up from this and look where I'm at now.’ That gives him hope. And if there’s anything that these kids need it’s hope.

"Hope in a brighter tomorrow that if he can make it, I can make it. And so when he's here and they see him, he's a walk of hope. He's a hope of light."

Julian was kicked out again.Back to square one. Back to survival mode. Back to trying to think of anyone who may open their home for a few months. One lady Mom knew from work let them stay at her house across town. Living quarters were crammed again — Hill recalls a dozen people living inside — but this period of childhood also proved to be a defining moment in his life. One night, the 9-year-old Julian finally realized that this lifestyle wasnormal,healthy.Details are hazy. All Julian remembers is that it was (very) late and they were driving down a (very) desolate road. His mother didn’t explain where they were going or what she was doing. Only that she needed to visit someone and that he needed to stay in the car. “You can only imagine what was happening, right?” he adds. Mom returned, turned the key to start driving home on these backroads, and couldn’t stay awake.She closed her eyes… tilted her head down toward the steering wheel… and their car swerved.They easily could’ve struck another car. Or a tree. Anything.“She’s falling asleep and I’m waking her up,” Hill says. “I’m like, ‘Ma, ma! Wake up, wake up!’ Right there, I made a vow to myself: ‘I’ll never smoke.’”That night, son saw how quickly drugs could’ve ended both of their lives. An enlightening moment. The root of their homelessness — and all problems that came with it — was substance abuse. On the spot, he vowed to never drink or smoke his entire life. He only saw the negative effects of both. Hill believes his mother’s intentions were good. Car gets stolen? She finds a new means of transportation. Booted into the street? She talks their way into another trailer. She hustled. But after this night, his eyes were clear to the vicious cycle. Absolutely nothing was going to get better because his mother wasn’t making structural changes to her life.“A kid’s going to need to be a kid and follow your parent,” he says. “Wherever they go, if they go down that dark room, and they take the car? ****, you better go because where else am I going?”After two months inside this home, yet again, they were kicked out.By then, Hill’s brother was living with his grandmother. His sister was living with her biological father.Completely out of options, Julian and his mother turned back to Shannon and Paul Schaeffer.His life changed forever.April 2025. His afternoon is free, so Julian Hill takes the short drive from his current world at Miami Dolphins HQ to His House Children’s Home. There’s no signage out in the open, no indicator that you’ve arrived at your destination. His House is hidden — by design — with extremely tight security.We cannot simply drive directly to the main lobby. A woman inside a booth must first examine your ID.We get the OK, drive on and a gentleman named David Castrillon greets us inside. He’s the director of development here and, no, he is not a man who sugarcoats the dark reality facing the forgotten children in America today.As soon as he taps the gas pedal on a golf cart to tour the campus, he brings up this vigilance.His House cannot let any of its children venture off into South Florida via public transportation. Vans transport them to school, to restaurants, etc. And the reason the flow of traffic is monitored so closely, the reason bells and whistles are kept to a bare minimum along the main drag is that these kids are most at-risk to be trafficked. After sporting events — Dolphins games, F1 races, Copa America, etc. — employees have caught such monsters with telescopes tracking their movement. A few years back, His House intercepted drones flying over their property to locate specific children. Castrillon cites the movie, “Sound of Freedom,” which reveals the horrors of child trafficking. If a kilo of coke costs $15,000, he adds, a child that’s sold “a hundred times over” can make 10,000 times more than that.This is a multi-billion-dollar industry and South Florida ranks No. 2 in the country for the highest number of kids trafficked.“Their perpetrators are still out there,” he says. “We’ve got to protect them.”Consider this the front lines of a war nobody wants toabout — let alone talk about — because such a netherworld is too unfathomably horrific. Sadly, such evil has a very large pool of abandoned kids to prey on. In the U.S., there’s roughly a half-million kids in foster care. Florida alone has 19,000, trailing only California and Texas. “The kids that we have here,” Castrillon says, “are kids that have nowhere to go. They’ve been rejected everywhere.”On average, kids who land at His House have already cycled through 50 different home placements. All arrive with a level of trauma because all they know is abandonment, abuse and neglect from a hodgepodge of terrible situations. The best way Castrillon can put it? Think about the last time someone broke up with you, and the pain it caused you as an. Now imagine a youngbeing told they’re loved only to get dumped again… and again… and again… and again. One 14-year-old girl here had 92 different foster-care placements.Whenever a child ages out of foster care, they can opt for a stipend of $1,200 but far too many drift right back into high-crime, low-income areas. The majority end up homeless or commit a crime within six months. Compounding the problem is the fact that as biological parents bail — Dads refusing to be Dads — foster families also dwindle. There’s a stigma to fostering. The net result: thousands of kids slipping right through the cracks of society.Right here is a last resort. A chance for kids to finally receive what Castrillon calls “healthy love.”Go LongHow a boy or girl winds up here is no mystery. Child Protective Investigators are alerted to a child who may be in trouble and — if there’s no family member, no foster parent available — this is a lifeline. A facility that hosts up to 200+ kids at a time inside 16 large homes. Most are between the ages of 5 and 18. His House matches up staff members who are from the same ethnic communities as kids, and does everything possible to prepare teens for the real world that awaits in adulthood via financial literacy, health/nutrition and career workshops. They’ll even learn how to cook.Of course, Hill wasn’t trafficked. But Hill knows better than anyone that saving a child requires more than just a roof overhead. Nothing is fixed overnight. Everyone here witnessed the same sights Hill — often worse — which means somehow getting them to truly believe they’re more than a product of their circumstances.Our golf cart pulls up to one such house. Castrillon chats in Spanish with one of the workers at the door and we slip inside to continue our chat.More chilling stories are shared.This is a real world we can choose to deny, or fight.So many teen moms arrive — many the victim of trafficking or sexual abuse — that His House has its own maternity ward. “The youngest I think that we’ve ever seen here,” Castrillon says, “we had an 8-year-old that had a four-month old baby.”Sometimes, new arrivals don’t even know their age. Other times, a teen mom doesn’t know the name of her own child. Six months ago, an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old arrived and neither was sure if they were a boy or a girl. They didn’t know anything about sex organs, nor had ever attended a day of school in their lives.Ten years ago, Castrillon learned they cannot accept every single child. One girl had been trafficked for so long she became a trafficker herself from the inside. They’ve since learned to detect such red flags. Those with an arson background also cannot be admitted. One strong personality has the potential to destroy a home. “And,” he adds, “it takes so much more effort and time and resources to build it back up than to tear it down.” Even then, there’s a fine line to tightrope. It’s common for kids to tear apart a house during an event because that’s normal for them and “,” Castrillon acknowledges, “is chaos. They need to see chaos to feel like, ‘I’m OK.’”Normal is also sleeping on the floor or underneath their bed the first two weeks.Normal is hoarding food because old survival instincts kick in — the concept of a consistent meal is foreign to them.Normal is a young girl approaching Castrillon and saying the most inappropriate things he’s ever heard in his life. Things he’d never repeat.Whenever visitors do stop by to bring gifts or speak or lend a hand in some capacity, they’re usually taken aback. Hill was himself, and we’ll explain more in Part II. Kids look suspicious, not grateful. They barely utter a word. The instinct isn’t, ratherThey’ve never encountered such generosity before.One in 4 kids who’ve been in foster care suffer a form of PTSD. Through 1-on-1 psychiatry, His House tries to help them all discover that joy within.Before even thinking about a possible career, kids must learn to believe in themselves.“Otherwise, all the stuff that you give them,” Castrillon says, “it’s not going to make a difference.”Boys and girls themselves get to pick the theme of their bedrooms. This day, we’re standing in the “butterfly room.” Flowers are perched on a ledge next to a large teddy bear. On the wall there’s a purple butterfly, which signifies inner strength and overcoming adversity. On another wall there are several positive messages painted as reminders:This is the hard part for anyone trying to save at-risk kids anywhere in the country. No stranger with a microphone can instill true hope in kids via a 45-minute speech because hope itself is something most of them have never felt before. It’s cultivated within.Focusing on the positive is always the first step toward healing. Before meals, kids are asked the same question: “What are you grateful for?”First-time experiences help. One by one.Birthday parties and baby showers and Christmas parties. (Most have never even seen a Christmas tree.) New clothes. (That’s why His House doesn’t take clothes donations. These kids have been wearing the shirts and pants of other kids their entire lives.) Dining out at a restaurant is always a thrill. The first time they went to Benihana — a hibachi chain — kids effectively went bonkers when the chef started flipping utensils and steak right in front of their eyes. Most were on such a high from the theatrics they didn’t even bother to eat their meal when it was cooked. Still, something as simple as a waiter asking kids, “How can I help you?” is a subconscious boost. (“They’ve never heard that before,” Castrillon says.)Venture into any major city and you’re bound to see the jarring juxtaposition. Near a very rich neighborhood, there’s homelessness. Miami’s the perfect Petri dish. Two blocks away from Wynwood, a booming entertainment district, is Camillus House serving the homeless. Castrillon notes that 50 percent of those people living in the street grew up in foster care.To him, that’s the key: Save as many kids as you can and you prevent future drug abuse, future homelessness, future offspring left to pour water into their cereal.“You’ve got to catch it,” he says. “You have to be proactive about it so they don’t become a statistic.”With that, we climb back into the golf cart and start looping around the property.There’s a peace and prayer garden. Two years ago, Publix helped create this space to plant and care for vegetables in six pots. A few girls are laughing at the playground. There’s colorful artwork splattered on the buildings, too. Inspirational messages such asand. But, uh, nobody will be playing basketball any time soon. The backboard is completely smashed. All that exists is the rectangular border of what used to be a backboard. “It needs a little bit of TLC,” Castrillon admits.Which is putting it kindly. The sight of that backboard is symbolic. Places like this do everything they possibly can to save a life, but it can feel like nothing is ever enough.Transformational change is possible. At a ceremony last year, a woman named Jackie Gonzalez said she and her sister would’ve become victims of trafficking if it wasn’t for their three years here. She became the lead detective on the human trafficking task force for state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. There are glimmers of hope on the national level. Castrillon notes that Jamie Foxx was in foster care and that Tyler Perry endured both abuse and homelessness growing up.Most people, however, suppress their past trauma. Bury it so unbelievably deep that they’re never able to represent “a light of hope for somebody else.”A light is needed here — and everywhere — for kids struggling.Someone who was nearly swallowed whole himself, received a second chance, and completely turned his life around.Someone who’s closely listening to every one of David Castrillon’s stories this sultry spring day.They need Julian Hill.