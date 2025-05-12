Great article

Finsup1981
I didn’t put about who cause I know some of you wouldn’t read it if I did. I know hes been terrible, but a majority of his penalties were early in the season and the guys still so raw and unrefined. We always talk about being tougher and more physical, well this guy is the most physical player on the team, he tries his ass off. He may not still be very good, but reading this makes me want to root for the kid to make it.
Now if he’s anywhere near as bad as he was in the beginning of the year then I don’t care about any kumbaya rah-rah stories, then he’s gotta go. I’m rooting for the kid to make it, he has the fire and the passion that a lot of these guys don’t have, and it’s important to have guys like Hill who set the tone in practice and by knocking the snot out of the other team, staying late etc . All I’m saying is give the guy one more chance.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Close your eyes and try to remember anything that happened in your life at age 5. Or 6. Or even 7. Chances are, all that leaps to the forefront of mind are fleeting moments preserved on VHS or a Polaroid. Moments kept alive with Mom or Dad’s colorful narration over time: the trip to Disney World, the first Pop Warner touchdown.
Left alone, memories fade. Childhoods get fuzzy. Life goes on.
This is the not the case for Julian Hill.
First, the same damn chihuahua chased him home from elementary school. It’d yelp and yelp and nip at his heels the whole way. Then, he’d walk through the front door of a trailer and brace for the worst every day. There was no telling what’d happen that particular day in Fayetteville, N.C. The scenes persist — permanently — as flashes of light etched his mind. Sights and sounds and smells he will never forget.
A stranger smashing the windows out of his mother’s car.
Bullets spraying his home.
****roaches and rats scattering across the bedroom floor.
Marijuana smoke filling the air.
Domestic violence.
When asked for the lowest of lows, Hill doesn’t hesitate. He can still picture the couches thrown, the glasses shattered, the flurry of hooks and uppercuts and haymakers thrown at his own mother. It was awful. He’ll never be able to forget it. The stream of boyfriends who moved in with his mother were physically abusive. One particular fight didn’t scar Hill because this was what he witnessed every single day.
“It got rough,” Hill says. “Who’s breaking it up?”
Eventually, the abuser gets tired and quits. Perhaps a neighbor or a housemate calls the cops. But even that knock on the door from law enforcement never solved a thing. Mom never went to the police herself, never sought help in a serious way. The very next morning, Hill would see everyone act as if nothing happened. His mother never tried to actively flee these situations, so Hill never viewed the violent attacks as a problem. Rather, this was the “culture,” the result of Mom thinking she could fix these men in her life, viewing the abuse as a necessary sacrifice to survive and her own demons. She had severe drug issues.
Floor to floor. Trailer to trailer. Fight to fight. Son didn’t realize it at the time but — for 3 to 4 years of his childhood — he was homeless.
At worse, Julian Hill knows he could be dead.
At best, he should suffer trauma at a deep level.
Instead, he’s in the NFL. He’s lounging inside the Miami Dolphins sparkling facilities. The man with a bushy beard and tender eyes wears a Chicago White Sox hat and a t-shirt featuring a close-up of Marty McFly. The third-year NFL tight end is a hulking presence. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound bull appears fully capable of supplying the NBA’s Heat six hard fouls or NHL’s Panthers a five-minute major. On a football field, he’s exactly what these Dolphins need to finally win in December: all smash, no flash. Hill would love to seal off a defensive end and spring De’Von Achane free for 50 yards. Or catch a TD on third and goal. Or lead these Dolphins to their first playoff win in a quarter-century.
But when Hill wakes up, his motivation is quite difficult than his peers.
He’s on a mission to save lives — no metaphor, no exaggeration. Hill knows the millions of viewers at home watching the NFL do not see the America he survived as a kid. So it was only natural for Hill to feel a magnetic pull toward kids like him living on the brink today. When he’s not at his day job, this Dolphins pro is 2.9 miles down the road at His House Children’s Home chatting 1 on 1 with as many at-risk kids as he possibly can.
Kids who’ve been trafficked. Kids who’ve never felt healthy love in their entire lives.
Kids in desperate need of hope.
Hill must pay it forward because, if not him, who?
There’s no burying his childhood.
He’ll relive it all.
The conversation begins with the banging of a fist on the table. He refuses to disclose her name — their relationship is complicated today — but Julian Hill insists his biological mother did everything she could. Back in the day, she was in the military. She even worked as a chef.
Unfortunately, to put it kindly, she then “fell down a rabbit hole” of drugs and couldn’t stop.
Different boyfriends. Different people to “house-sit.” Anyone who could help pay a few bills was welcomed inside their trailer. Most fed her worst impulses and, at one point, Mom entered drug rehab. Hill never knew his Dad. He bailed from the jump. So for those three months, he moved in with his mother’s best friend from high school: Shannon Schaeffer and her husband, Paul. Mom was released. Julian moved back in with her. Next thing he knew? An entirely new family was moving into their trailer. Three people. Then, four. Then, five. To the point that eight people lived inside and his mother was sleeping on the couch.
One chilly morning, Mom started the car up early to get the heat circulating. When they walked back outside to leave for school, it was gone. Never to be seen again.
Hill was 6 years old at the time. At home, all he recalls seeing is alcohol and marijuana use out in the open. Thinking back, he’s certain his mother and the others were using worse drugs behind closed doors. About three months into this living arrangement, a fight broke out. The couple that had moved in was able to contribute money. Mom was broke. Hill, his brother and his mother were all booted from their own home.
That’s when the descent began.
“You’re surviving,” Hill says. “It was nothing but that.”
After borrowing a friend’s car for a while, they got a minivan. Whatever he owned — school clothes, a few pairs of underwear — were tossed into the back and Hill moved trailer to trailer. In all, he attended four different elementary schools.
First, they moved in with a different friend from Mom’s high school days. (A miserable experience.)
Next, they were eight deep in another person’s trailer for two months.
At 1 a.m., Hill awoke one night to raucous screaming. When he walked outside to see what all the commotion was about, 20+ people were cussing and fighting. Suddenly, a dude with a baseball bat approached their minivan. “Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!” shouts Hill, reliving each blow. All four windows were smashed. Mom frantically tried to stop him. She didn’t even have anything to do with this altercation. Turns out, this person was pissed off at someone living inside this trailer and thought the minivan was theirs.
He did spare the windshield. Mom was able to cover those four windows with trash bags and drive Julian to school.
But once again, Hill’s family was booted. The hosts blamed them for the melee.
Naturally, they moved two trailers down… into the home of the people who wrecked their van.
Spoiler alert: It didn’t work out. This stint lasted four months.
Fourteen people lived inside. One woman inside had five children — who had girlfriends, who had babies. Julian slept on a water bed with his mother and brother. There was hardly any food in the cabinets, ****roaches scurrying all over the floors and the fridge never had a drop of milk. Julian remembers pouring water into his Fruity Pepples cereal. It was revolting. (“I’m scarred still!”) For dinner, he usually ate a Hot Pocket or a Little Debbie cake. And if he was lucky, they’d dine off the Dollar Menu at McDonalds. His go-to order was a McChicken sandwich. (“When we got those, man, it was a celebration. Let’s go! That’s a feast.”)
Several times, he credits his mother for putting whatever food she could on the table but she couldn’t get clean. Whatever money she earned cooking at a hotel was spent on something else. Hill never had the luxury of “wants” in life. When it was time for a new pair of shoes, he’d get hand-me-downs or a $10 pair at Payless. Yet, any lack of material desires was nothing compared to what he witnessed on a daily basis.
Childhood innocence, bliss were nonexistent virtues.
Inside this trailer, domestic violence was at its worst.
Violence was an everyday thing. Guaranteed as the sun rising in the AM.
And the next morning, he’d always see them made up, kiss, express love, move on.
“So as a young kid, you’re like: ‘Is it a problem?’” Hill says. “They’re loving and they’re happy the next day like nothing happened.”
He repeats: This was the scene “every day.”
Considering this was all he saw, Hill started throwing fists himself. On the trampoline out back, he’d spoil for a fight vs. other kids.
He cannot even put a number on the number of men brought into his life. Not all were romantic partners because his mother needed all financial assistance she could get. “And whatever she was using that money for?” asks Hill, biting his tongue. “I don’t know. I don’t know what she was using it for. Only thing I can say is that I had food on the table — not all the time — but, at times, it was good.”
One near-fatal night, those fists were replaced by bullets.
The night before his birthday, around 11 p.m., their trailer was blasted by gunfire. A terrified Hill fell from the couch to the floor and hid underneath a blanket.
Once the noise subsided, everyone walked outside to assess the damage. It felt like he was in the middle of a movie. Hill remembers staring at the trailer and counting the bullet holes. There were one… two.. three… nine in all. Somehow, nobody inside was struck by those nine bullets. Cops showed up. Cops never got to the bottom of this. Hill has no clue who pulled the trigger but Hill sure as hell knows why.
“Drugs,” he says. “I’m sure it was drugs.”
One week later, they were kicked out.
The good news? A woman with two daughters across the street let them move in.
The bad news? The woman was a hoarder.
“Stuff all the way to the ceiling,” Hill says. “Disgusting, man.”
Walking through the house was essentially an obstacle course. Plates were stacked everywhere, even inside the bathroom. The sight. The smell. All of it was gross. At night, Julian and his mother slept on a small twin air mattress. They’d watch The Lion King on VHS and then put earplugs in to mute the sound of ****roaches and rats. Trying to kill one or two of these insects was useless since they were hiding in every nook and cranny. Move one item and a handful would dart out without fail.
So one day, his mother had an idea. She spent the entire day cleaning the place. All trash was thrown out. All floors were scrubbed. This was an episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition brought to life. Only, this grand reveal did not lead to celebration.
The homeowner returned and was livid. Fuming. Went ballistic because she preferred the grime.
You guessed it.
