Great breakdown of McDaniels offense

It's crazy. I really don't see how you defend this offense.



I mean best bet is to bring pressure and hope to get the QB.



But then you leave Waddle and Hill 1on 1.



It appears that the strategy to beat this offense just happens to go against one of the best quick read QBS in the league.



You have to hope for miscommunication.



So Tuas strength counters the potential weakness of the offense.



Its scary how perfect this scheme appears to be for Waddle, Hill and Tua.



I guess this is why Miami is one of the most efficient offenses in the league.