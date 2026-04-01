Great! Now we are officially owned by the Chinese!

Rex Mundi
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 13, 2023
- Messages
- 86
- Reaction score
- 206
- Age
- 56
- Location
- Evansville
I’m fascinated by the money required. You pay $125 M and only get 1%.Hmm. Trade up for Mendozo or a 1% stake of a hapless team is evidence of a Chinese takeover. I'm trying to think which idea is more unhinged and I might be leaning the latter ...
NFL ownership will always be club members only. They'd rather let just **** his pants Marc Davis run a team than let outsiders in ... especially foreign "invaders". That 1% gives them zero say and is only a money maker ... and a good one at that.
No, the Fins aren't "owned" by anyone in China. They are owned by a New Yorker, which is bad.What was once a great all-American sport and franchise will now have outside foreign influence! I don't see this going well! The Chinese have been buying out our land and businesses for years, why not add a historic American Football franchise into the mix! What could go wrong?
Sure, we can discuss in a year or two when Mendoza is a Pro Bowler! If you think that the Chinese or a Chinese owned company would be investing big $$ with zero input, then I would look internally at the unhinged one! Free money...right!!Hmm. Trade up for Mendozo or a 1% stake of a hapless team being evidence of a Chinese takeover. I'm trying to think which idea is more unhinged and I might be leaning the latter ...
NFL ownership will always be club members only. They'd rather let just **** his pants Marc Davis run a team than let outsiders in ... especially foreign "invaders". That 1% gives them zero say and is only a money maker ... and a good one at that.
Me neither. But don't care to be owed even slightly by foreign governments.I don’t discriminate
125 M gets them in the door! They will expect much more in the future and with Ross at the helm, I don't doubt that they will get it!
Foreign governments and individuals own ~30% of the stock market total value. We live on a small globe with unlimited investment potential. You aren't owned by anyone, and aren't being forced to follow the Dolphins (who are owned by a rich guy). Most of us are "owned" by rich people who get individuals to cheer for sports - but such things have no true meaning to our lives. Any of us can stop following sports teams, shows, print media, etc. Following a type of flower in a garden is just as meaningful to life as a sports team you follow, and the flower isn't owned by anyone. Or a fruit tree. Or water ripples.Me neither. But don't care to be owed even slightly by foreign governments.
Well there’s 30k military aged single Chinese men living amongst you in the Midwest.
I’d probably worry about that more.
and millions of people in the midwest with guns
Good luck with whatever strategy they may try to implement
they love it too because the 1% was sold at an absolutely stupid price. it is a theoretical mark that increases the value of all franchises. of course it is BS, but the optics are good for everyone. if the entire team was put up for sale, it would not be sold at the valuation the chinese guy paid, not even close.Hmm. Trade up for Mendozo or a 1% stake of a hapless team being evidence of a Chinese takeover. I'm trying to think which idea is more unhinged and I might be leaning the latter ...
NFL ownership will always be club members only. They'd rather let just **** his pants Marc Davis run a team than let outsiders in ... especially foreign "invaders". That 1% gives them zero say and is only a money maker ... and a good one at that.