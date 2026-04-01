 Great! Now we are officially owned by the Chinese! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great! Now we are officially owned by the Chinese!

Hmm. Trade up for Mendozo or a 1% stake of a hapless team being evidence of a Chinese takeover. I'm trying to think which idea is more unhinged and I might be leaning the latter ...

NFL ownership will always be club members only. They'd rather let just **** his pants Marc Davis run a team than let outsiders in ... especially foreign "invaders". That 1% gives them zero say and is only a money maker ... and a good one at that.
 
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BobDole said:
Hmm. Trade up for Mendozo or a 1% stake of a hapless team is evidence of a Chinese takeover. I'm trying to think which idea is more unhinged and I might be leaning the latter ...

NFL ownership will always be club members only. They'd rather let just **** his pants Marc Davis run a team than let outsiders in ... especially foreign "invaders". That 1% gives them zero say and is only a money maker ... and a good one at that.
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I’m fascinated by the money required. You pay $125 M and only get 1%.
 
Rex Mundi said:
What was once a great all-American sport and franchise will now have outside foreign influence! I don't see this going well! The Chinese have been buying out our land and businesses for years, why not add a historic American Football franchise into the mix! What could go wrong?

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No, the Fins aren't "owned" by anyone in China. They are owned by a New Yorker, which is bad. 🤣

Edit: this is also rather old news from early March. You can do a search for China on this site.
 
BobDole said:
Hmm. Trade up for Mendozo or a 1% stake of a hapless team being evidence of a Chinese takeover. I'm trying to think which idea is more unhinged and I might be leaning the latter ...

NFL ownership will always be club members only. They'd rather let just **** his pants Marc Davis run a team than let outsiders in ... especially foreign "invaders". That 1% gives them zero say and is only a money maker ... and a good one at that.
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Sure, we can discuss in a year or two when Mendoza is a Pro Bowler! If you think that the Chinese or a Chinese owned company would be investing big $$ with zero input, then I would look internally at the unhinged one! Free money...right!!
 
Rex Mundi said:
Me neither. But don't care to be owed even slightly by foreign governments.
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Foreign governments and individuals own ~30% of the stock market total value. We live on a small globe with unlimited investment potential. You aren't owned by anyone, and aren't being forced to follow the Dolphins (who are owned by a rich guy). Most of us are "owned" by rich people who get individuals to cheer for sports - but such things have no true meaning to our lives. Any of us can stop following sports teams, shows, print media, etc. Following a type of flower in a garden is just as meaningful to life as a sports team you follow, and the flower isn't owned by anyone. Or a fruit tree. Or water ripples.
Deep Breath Chill GIF by Josephina
 
Austin Tatious said:
I’m fascinated by the money required. You pay $125 M and only get 1%.
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I believe it’s his F1 company as well so 12.5 billion valuation for the dolphins and f1. Dolphins worth about 7 billion and no idea what f1 Miami is worth but I believe Ross stated he makes more from their 3 day event than the Dolphins season ticket sales for the whole season so I’m assuming a good chunk of change as well.
 
Rick Cartman said:
and millions of people in the midwest with guns
Good luck with whatever strategy they may try to implement
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You are a little naive Rick.

Evidently there is 18000 known terrorist cells in this country too. Or maybe it’s people being monitored for it. 🤔

Folks worry about all the wrong things in this country.
 
BobDole said:
Hmm. Trade up for Mendozo or a 1% stake of a hapless team being evidence of a Chinese takeover. I'm trying to think which idea is more unhinged and I might be leaning the latter ...

NFL ownership will always be club members only. They'd rather let just **** his pants Marc Davis run a team than let outsiders in ... especially foreign "invaders". That 1% gives them zero say and is only a money maker ... and a good one at that.
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they love it too because the 1% was sold at an absolutely stupid price. it is a theoretical mark that increases the value of all franchises. of course it is BS, but the optics are good for everyone. if the entire team was put up for sale, it would not be sold at the valuation the chinese guy paid, not even close.
 
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