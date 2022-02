Hargitt01 said: Originally I wanted us to hire an experienced HC. Something different from the status quo. Then you start reading about Coach McDaniel and you watch his pressers. This is that something different. I'm happy we have a head coach that believes in our QB. That in itself brings optimism for our future. Click to expand...

I was in favor of hiring Harbaugh, Pederson, or Caldwell and I knew absolutely nothing about McDaniel when the coach search started. Yet he is the Dolphins HC now and he has my full support. I hope he is the Dolphins head coach for at least the next decade or more. Because if he is, that means they finally got it right.