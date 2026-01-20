 Great show on DolfanTalk regarding our new GM and HC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great show on DolfanTalk regarding our new GM and HC

I really enjoyed this informative show on DolfanTalk regarding our new GM and HC. Mike interviews a Packers fan and show host and he provides some valuable insights into just who we brought into Miami.
It's definately worth a watch if you want to learn more about these guys.

Interestingly, some of the Packers fans that wanted to see Green Bay move of from their HC wanted Halfley to be named HC.
 
Good stuff ... but talking fast, mumbling, & a lot of pronouns ... make parts hard to follow.
 
