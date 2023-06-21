 Great take on the AFC East being one of the best divisions, and our DEFENSE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great take on the AFC East being one of the best divisions, and our DEFENSE

Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears join Field Yates on NFL Live to rank where they believe the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets will finish defensively in the AFC East.


dolphinstalk.com

ESPN: Mina Kimes makes Bold Prediction for the Miami Dolphins Defense - Miami Dolphins

Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears join Field Yates on NFL Live to rank where they believe the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets will finish defensively in the AFC East.
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
