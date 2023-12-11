 Great Takes of the Tyreek Trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great Takes of the Tyreek Trade

OMG, I counted the cold takes. I can not believe two people can be wrong that many time in 2 minutes.

Thank you so much for the laughter!


1. Thrilled Jets did not trade for Tyreek
2. You should not have wanted Tyreek
3. Chiefs do not do stupid things
4. Dolphins traded picks - stupid
5. Dolphins paid him 150 cents on the dollar
6. 28 year old receiver whose game is totally reliant on speed
7. It was all Mahomes
8. Greeny says you are completely right on takes 2-7
9. Brian Flores fired because he did not believe Tua is great
10. Tua is not great
11. Herbert is getting hall of fame Jacket
12. Herbert best QB in the league for the next 10 years
13. Tua is a backup
13. GM convinces owner that coach was wrong about Tua. Coach gets fired to save GMs job.
14. Dolphins made a terrible deal
15. Happy Jets did not make the deal
16. Kansas City got it right.
 
Perfect summary. Well done. 👍
 
That’s the whole segment! :lol::lol::lol:
 
Tua is considered not good because he’s not black, not white, not big, left handed, and can’t run, often injured.

Tua and the Fins need to really have some great games against good teams.
 
Objectively pretty much everything that came out of their mouths was wrong.

One comment was generally true. "Kansas City does not do stupid things" That was true until the Tyreek negotiation. They could of had him for 22 to 24 million had they offered before the Devontae Adams deal. They could of had him for 25 million after the deal. This was stupid. They would be no worse than 10-3 today and Super Bowl favorites today.

I guess Herbert could become a Hall of Fame QB, but he is going to have to win more that 50% of his games to get there!
 
