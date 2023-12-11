Great Takes of the Tyreek Trade

Perfect summary. Well done.OMG, I counted the cold takes. I can not believe two people can be wrong that many time in 2 minutes.
Thank you so much for the laughter!
1. Thrilled Jets did not trade for Tyreek
2. You should not have wanted Tyreek
3. Chiefs do not do stupid things
4. Dolphins traded picks - stupid
5. Dolphins paid him 150 cents on the dollar
6. 28 year old receiver whose game is totally reliant on speed
7. It was all Mahomes
8. Greeny says you are completely right on takes 2-7
9. Brian Flores fired because he did not believe Tua is great
10. Tua is not great
11. Herbert is getting hall of fame Jacket
12. Herbert best QB in the league for the next 10 years
13. Tua is a backup
13. GM convinces owner that coach was wrong about Tua. Coach gets fired to save GMs job.
14. Dolphins made a terrible deal
15. Happy Jets did not make the deal
16. Kansas City got it right.
