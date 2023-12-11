Great Takes of the Tyreek Trade

OMG, I counted the cold takes. I can not believe two people can be wrong that many time in 2 minutes.



Thank you so much for the laughter!





1. Thrilled Jets did not trade for Tyreek

2. You should not have wanted Tyreek

3. Chiefs do not do stupid things

4. Dolphins traded picks - stupid

5. Dolphins paid him 150 cents on the dollar

6. 28 year old receiver whose game is totally reliant on speed

7. It was all Mahomes

8. Greeny says you are completely right on takes 2-7

9. Brian Flores fired because he did not believe Tua is great

10. Tua is not great

11. Herbert is getting hall of fame Jacket

12. Herbert best QB in the league for the next 10 years

13. Tua is a backup

13. GM convinces owner that coach was wrong about Tua. Coach gets fired to save GMs job.

14. Dolphins made a terrible deal

15. Happy Jets did not make the deal

16. Kansas City got it right.