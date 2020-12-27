 Great thing about playing on saturday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great thing about playing on saturday

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,828
Reaction score
3,651
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
The team gets an extra day of rest...and crazily enough the Bills get a day taken away playing on Monday. Who did that?

But, since we won, it also allows us fans to digest all the playoff scenarios. And we can watch in anticipation of them. There could still be a number of 10 win teams after tomorrow which could make things wwild.

Awesome bonus is the Cards getting upset today gave my nfc team the Bears control of their own destiny. I might have to root against Tannehill and the Titans for their benefit tomorrow.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
8,061
Reaction score
3,158
Age
31
Location
Maine
Yep just get to sit back and root for the Jets(barf), and Steelers tomorrow. I may be wrong but the Ravens-Giants game really doesn’t matter at all? They can lose and still leap us with us losing to Buffalo and them beating the Bengals I believe.
 
O

Osvaldo_rezende

Rookie
Joined
Dec 13, 2020
Messages
44
Reaction score
75
Age
36
Location
Rio de Janeiro
Miami 13 said:
Yep just get to sit back and root for the Jets(barf), and Steelers tomorrow. I may be wrong but the Ravens-Giants game really doesn’t matter at all? They can lose and still leap us with us losing to Buffalo and them beating the Bengals I believe.
Click to expand...
Hmmm i thought they needed both but i could be wrong
 
Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

troublesome
Club Member
Joined
May 4, 2006
Messages
996
Reaction score
193
Age
49
Location
Thugz Mansion
Miami 13 said:
Yep just get to sit back and root for the Jets(barf), and Steelers tomorrow. I may be wrong but the Ravens-Giants game really doesn’t matter at all? They can lose and still leap us with us losing to Buffalo and them beating the Bengals I believe.
Click to expand...
yes that is correct. ravens giants game means nothing really
 
T

TuaClockSomewhere

Club Member
Joined
Apr 20, 2009
Messages
581
Reaction score
96
Miami 13 said:
Yep just get to sit back and root for the Jets(barf), and Steelers tomorrow. I may be wrong but the Ravens-Giants game really doesn’t matter at all? They can lose and still leap us with us losing to Buffalo and them beating the Bengals I believe.
Click to expand...
Correct. Only thing that could help us is a ravens loss to the bengals week 17
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,106
Reaction score
5,695
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Sirspud said:
The team gets an extra day of rest...and crazily enough the Bills get a day taken away playing on Monday. Who did that?

But, since we won, it also allows us fans to digest all the playoff scenarios. And we can watch in anticipation of them. There could still be a number of 10 win teams after tomorrow which could make things wwild.

Awesome bonus is the Cards getting upset today gave my nfc team the Bears control of their own destiny. I might have to root against Tannehill and the Titans for their benefit tomorrow.
Click to expand...
Ya know what’s funny about your statement? I was sitting here tonight while I thought we lost the game how terrible my Sunday was going to be even though I’m still watching all the games, but it woulda been a totally empty feeling. Now! I’m gonna enjoy the hell out of tomorrow knowing we’re alive for the last week of the NFL.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,828
Reaction score
3,651
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Miami 13 said:
Yep just get to sit back and root for the Jets(barf), and Steelers tomorrow. I may be wrong but the Ravens-Giants game really doesn’t matter at all? They can lose and still leap us with us losing to Buffalo and them beating the Bengals I believe.
Click to expand...
Definitely root for the Ravens to lose.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,828
Reaction score
3,651
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
EasyRider said:
Ya know what’s funny about your statement? I was sitting here tonight while I thought we lost the game how terrible my Sunday was going to be even though I’m still watching all the games, but it woulda been a totally empty feeling. Now! I’m gonna enjoy the hell out of tomorrow knowing we’re alive for the last week of the NFL.
Click to expand...
Oh yeah my wife was like, there's football all day tomorrow, right? I told her yeah but it would all feel hollow and meaningless if we lost...and seemed like that's what would happen.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,106
Reaction score
5,695
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Sirspud said:
Oh yeah my wife was like, there's football all day tomorrow, right? I told her yeah but it would all feel hollow and meaningless if we lost...and seemed like that's what would happen.
Click to expand...
Exactly dude. Almost made me feel like I wished we played Sunday instead hahaha
i love you dude!
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
3,367
Reaction score
774
Age
44
Location
MD
Latest news is the Browns haven't left for new jersey yet, plane still on tarmac, due to a positive covid test. Game is still on for 1pm tomorrow.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
8,061
Reaction score
3,158
Age
31
Location
Maine
Schleprock said:
Latest news is the Browns haven't left for new jersey yet, plane still on tarmac, due to a positive covid test. Game is still on for 1pm tomorrow.
Click to expand...
I think I heard they also have like no WR’s available to play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom