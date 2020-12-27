Great thing about playing on saturday

The team gets an extra day of rest...and crazily enough the Bills get a day taken away playing on Monday. Who did that?



But, since we won, it also allows us fans to digest all the playoff scenarios. And we can watch in anticipation of them. There could still be a number of 10 win teams after tomorrow which could make things wwild.



Awesome bonus is the Cards getting upset today gave my nfc team the Bears control of their own destiny. I might have to root against Tannehill and the Titans for their benefit tomorrow.