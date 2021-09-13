Great win!! We usually start out slow.

I don't want to pour any water on this fire, but in previous years we probably score about 17 points on these Patriots. We would have marched down the field and scored. Then they would have come out and systematically made our secondary look helpless while they run pick play after pick play tearing off 8 to 15 yards per play. Over. And over. And over again until they stuff it into the end zone. We would have come back out, suddenly looked flat, and ended up punting just as we did. And they would have done what they did on the first drive all over again, 8 to 15 yards per gash on short passes. Until Tom suddenly felt like flinging it 35 yards through the air to Gronk. Point is that they would have scored TDs, probably, on their first 4 drives before hitting cruise control and letting us come back up to breath to start the second half... but after one good drive to start the half they would have slammed our faces back down again.



So, it's a good win, and thankfully we don't have to stare at that ugly short passing game of theirs anymore. If we're smart, which I think Flores is pretty damn sharp, we will begin to sysematically abuse opposing defenses with quick short passes that they just can't stop. I'm just afraid that we'll never be able to operate a system like the one NE had because technically their game was f'ing illegal but refs were just technically blind to it.