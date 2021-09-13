Great win!! We usually start out slow.

I love this win. In years past, this is a game we lose. Even with Flo, slow starts are the norm then, as the season progresses, we get better. Flo has a history of making his teams better as we go, so this is a great win.
Tua did well. I loved the jump ball to Parker. That is an obvious improvement. But, I wasn't impressed. Mac Jones is impressive in that pocket. He moves around nice in the pocket. Besides the 1 throw to Parker, Tua didn't "look better". He did have some WRs drop a couple passes tho. My guess is, he'll get better as the season moves on. He didn't quiet the Watson talk.
I like the connection Tua has with Parker. WRs didn't impress either besides that. Do we even have a TE?
RBs are what they are. Not great but, very serviceable. Gaskin was good. Think high draft pick in 22 draft.
As far as the line goes, I'm glad we have $60 to $80 mil in cap space(2nd in the league?) next offseason. Like the rest of our team, I expect the line to improve but, we need help. Hunt and to a lesser degree DIETER, are the only 2 I trust. Eichenberg didn't look so good. Hopefully Jackson comes back next week and is better. But, I expect 2 big vet free agent lineman next offseason. Dieter and Hunt played well. Kindley LOOKS the part. Hopefully between Jackson and Eichenberg, the LT spot is filled. So, maybe just 1 big vet free agent lineman. Hopefully.
I'm not concerned about the DEFENSE. We need a NT but, well be fine for the season.
