 Great win!! We usually start out slow. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great win!! We usually start out slow.

M

mbhcu98

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2013
Messages
651
Reaction score
74
I love this win. In years past, this is a game we lose. Even with Flo, slow starts are the norm then, as the season progresses, we get better. Flo has a history of making his teams better as we go, so this is a great win.

Tua did well. I loved the jump ball to Parker. That is an obvious improvement. But, I wasn't impressed. Mac Jones is impressive in that pocket. He moves around nice in the pocket. Besides the 1 throw to Parker, Tua didn't "look better". He did have some WRs drop a couple passes tho. My guess is, he'll get better as the season moves on. He didn't quiet the Watson talk.

I like the connection Tua has with Parker. WRs didn't impress either besides that. Do we even have a TE?

RBs are what they are. Not great but, very serviceable. Gaskin was good. Think high draft pick in 22 draft.

As far as the line goes, I'm glad we have $60 to $80 mil in cap space(2nd in the league?) next offseason. Like the rest of our team, I expect the line to improve but, we need help. Hunt and to a lesser degree DIETER, are the only 2 I trust. Eichenberg didn't look so good. Hopefully Jackson comes back next week and is better. But, I expect 2 big vet free agent lineman next offseason. Dieter and Hunt played well. Kindley LOOKS the part. Hopefully between Jackson and Eichenberg, the LT spot is filled. So, maybe just 1 big vet free agent lineman. Hopefully.

I'm not concerned about the DEFENSE. We need a NT but, well be fine for the season.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,015
Reaction score
17,910
Location
Bahamas
mbhcu98 said:
I love this win. In years past, this is a game we lose. Even with Flo, slow starts are the norm then, as the season progresses, we get better. Flo has a history of making his teams better as we go, so this is a great win.

Tua did well. I loved the jump ball to Parker. That is an obvious improvement. But, I wasn't impressed. Mac Jones is impressive in that pocket. He moves around nice in the pocket. Besides the 1 throw to Parker, Tua didn't "look better". He did have some WRs drop a couple passes tho. My guess is, he'll get better as the season moves on. He didn't quiet the Watson talk.

I like the connection Tua has with Parker. WRs didn't impress either besides that. Do we even have a TE?

RBs are what they are. Not great but, very serviceable. Gaskin was good. Think high draft pick in 22 draft.

As far as the line goes, I'm glad we have $60 to $80 mil in cap space(2nd in the league?) next offseason. Like the rest of our team, I expect the line to improve but, we need help. Hunt and to a lesser degree DIETER, are the only 2 I trust. Eichenberg didn't look so good. Hopefully Jackson comes back next week and is better. But, I expect 2 big vet free agent lineman next offseason. Dieter and Hunt played well. Kindley LOOKS the part. Hopefully between Jackson and Eichenberg, the LT spot is filled. So, maybe just 1 big vet free agent lineman. Hopefully.

I'm not concerned about the DEFENSE. We need a NT but, well be fine for the season.
Click to expand...
Terrible fan.

Imagine being happy after a win.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,560
Reaction score
26,218
mbhcu98 said:
I love this win. In years past, this is a game we lose. Even with Flo, slow starts are the norm then, as the season progresses, we get better. Flo has a history of making his teams better as we go, so this is a great win.

Tua did well. I loved the jump ball to Parker. That is an obvious improvement. But, I wasn't impressed. Mac Jones is impressive in that pocket. He moves around nice in the pocket. Besides the 1 throw to Parker, Tua didn't "look better". He did have some WRs drop a couple passes tho. My guess is, he'll get better as the season moves on. He didn't quiet the Watson talk.

I like the connection Tua has with Parker. WRs didn't impress either besides that. Do we even have a TE?

RBs are what they are. Not great but, very serviceable. Gaskin was good. Think high draft pick in 22 draft.

As far as the line goes, I'm glad we have $60 to $80 mil in cap space(2nd in the league?) next offseason. Like the rest of our team, I expect the line to improve but, we need help. Hunt and to a lesser degree DIETER, are the only 2 I trust. Eichenberg didn't look so good. Hopefully Jackson comes back next week and is better. But, I expect 2 big vet free agent lineman next offseason. Dieter and Hunt played well. Kindley LOOKS the part. Hopefully between Jackson and Eichenberg, the LT spot is filled. So, maybe just 1 big vet free agent lineman. Hopefully.

I'm not concerned about the DEFENSE. We need a NT but, well be fine for the season.
Click to expand...
in previous years we expect to lose this game, and end up losing this game, and sound relatively the same post-game on here as we do with this victory, lol.
 
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
3,715
Reaction score
3,347
It’s such a fine line between “good” and “not good” these days. Tua finds a WIDE OPEN Waddle, who could have run for days…and Waddle drops the ball. Tua throws a pretty ball to Wilson in the end zone…and Wilson waits for the ball instead of attacking it. Knocked away at the last moment by Mills. That’s two potential TDs.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,858
Reaction score
8,302
Location
Allentown, Pa
ForksPhin said:
It’s such a fine line between “good” and “not good” these days. Tua finds a WIDE OPEN Waddle, who could have run for days…and Waddle drops the ball. Tua throws a pretty ball to Wilson in the end zone…and Wilson waits for the ball instead of attacking it. Knocked away at the last moment by Mills. That’s two potential TDs.
Click to expand...

You know, I thought the same thing about Wilson's play but didn't want to nitpick.

Jalen Mills is not a good corner you gotta make that play on him.
 
AgentXof12

AgentXof12

Active Roster
Joined
May 4, 2010
Messages
856
Reaction score
193
Location
Washington
I don't want to pour any water on this fire, but in previous years we probably score about 17 points on these Patriots. We would have marched down the field and scored. Then they would have come out and systematically made our secondary look helpless while they run pick play after pick play tearing off 8 to 15 yards per play. Over. And over. And over again until they stuff it into the end zone. We would have come back out, suddenly looked flat, and ended up punting just as we did. And they would have done what they did on the first drive all over again, 8 to 15 yards per gash on short passes. Until Tom suddenly felt like flinging it 35 yards through the air to Gronk. Point is that they would have scored TDs, probably, on their first 4 drives before hitting cruise control and letting us come back up to breath to start the second half... but after one good drive to start the half they would have slammed our faces back down again.

So, it's a good win, and thankfully we don't have to stare at that ugly short passing game of theirs anymore. If we're smart, which I think Flores is pretty damn sharp, we will begin to sysematically abuse opposing defenses with quick short passes that they just can't stop. I'm just afraid that we'll never be able to operate a system like the one NE had because technically their game was f'ing illegal but refs were just technically blind to it.
 
madmic21

madmic21

Starter
Joined
Nov 29, 2005
Messages
2,538
Reaction score
73
Age
42
Location
Pueblo West CO
100% sitting on my couch hopes low expecting to lose that one. I will take it. I attended the massacre in Foxboro a few years back. Win is a win and we are one game closer to being a playoff team.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Alwas Be Closing
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
Messages
1,779
Reaction score
2,022
superphin said:
This place is going to be a hoot if we beat the Bills but it's an "ugly" win. Some of your wives know all about ugly wins when they settled for you.

I'm in that bracket I married UP baby!
Click to expand...
We’re all ugly come (no pun intended) orgasm. If you ain’t, yah just not doin it right.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom