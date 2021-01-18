 Great WR's do not win Super Bowls | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great WR's do not win Super Bowls

Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,476
Reaction score
2,909

It's a **** show for first rounders, except for Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison. Two players that Devonte Smith has been compared to...FML
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,713
Reaction score
22,419
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
I think what they mean to say is great/elite players sometimes go to teams that aren't good enough to compete with elite teams and sometimes don't get to experience team success like Super Bowls or even play off wins. See Marino Dan and Sanders Barry.
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Support Our QB
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2010
Messages
1,264
Reaction score
1,297
Location
Almost Heaven
ALRIGHT. Stop playing!!!

is this a word for word deja vu thread and you guys are ****ing with us?

im freaking out here.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,235
Reaction score
3,748
The way I see it you need an above average playmaking Qb, at least some receivers who can make big catches in big spots, above average TE and rb (prob 2), and a very good Defense, probably better than not. There is no complete recipe but what I wrote is what I see in the teams still in it
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
5,029
Reaction score
2,204
just pick good\Great players when you‘re up to the podium, eventually if you do that better than the other guys you will win the battle of building a roster..The GMs around the league, a lot of them ain’t great, so just hit on your picks and don’t get wrapped up into position specific importance.

No one guy has ever been the sole reason to win a championship..just need a balanced roster filled with good players who care about the game and care about being great.
 
