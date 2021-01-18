Great WR's do not win Super Bowls

I think what they mean to say is great/elite players sometimes go to teams that aren't good enough to compete with elite teams and sometimes don't get to experience team success like Super Bowls or even play off wins. See Marino Dan and Sanders Barry.
The way I see it you need an above average playmaking Qb, at least some receivers who can make big catches in big spots, above average TE and rb (prob 2), and a very good Defense, probably better than not. There is no complete recipe but what I wrote is what I see in the teams still in it
just pick good\Great players when you‘re up to the podium, eventually if you do that better than the other guys you will win the battle of building a roster..The GMs around the league, a lot of them ain’t great, so just hit on your picks and don’t get wrapped up into position specific importance.
No one guy has ever been the sole reason to win a championship..just need a balanced roster filled with good players who care about the game and care about being great.