 Greatest centers debate: Dwight Low, Langer not mentioned | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Greatest centers debate: Dwight Low, Langer not mentioned

The Bopkin

The Bopkin

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,960
Reaction score
8,781
Location
Pennsylvania
www.cbssports.com

Jason Kelce retires: How Eagles legend stacks up among the greatest centers in NFL history

Kelce is one of the best centers to ever play the game
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

The article is careful to mention that it's difficult to evaluate this over eras, but I wanted to post this to get some discussion going during this pre-FA time.
With Jason Kelce's retirement, the article tries to rank the greatest centers of all time, and see where JK would fit.
It lists some great names, but sticks Dwight Stephenson in as an Honorable mention, and NO inclusion of Hall of Fame center Langer.
There are some great names on the list.
I just wanted to get people's take on this and shift the talk from the what will happen with Wilkins and our other free agent speculation for a while.
Thanks!
 
I’m sure that article snubs others to like, Mark Stepnoski.

Mark Stepnoski Cowboy’s center in the 90’s
1st Team All- Pro92
(2) 2nd team All- Pros 94 & 95
5 time pro bowler
Selected to 90’s All Decade Team
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom