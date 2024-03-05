Greatest centers debate: Dwight Low, Langer not mentioned

The Bopkin
Jason Kelce retires: How Eagles legend stacks up among the greatest centers in NFL history
Kelce is one of the best centers to ever play the game
www.cbssports.com
The article is careful to mention that it's difficult to evaluate this over eras, but I wanted to post this to get some discussion going during this pre-FA time.
With Jason Kelce's retirement, the article tries to rank the greatest centers of all time, and see where JK would fit.
It lists some great names, but sticks Dwight Stephenson in as an Honorable mention, and NO inclusion of Hall of Fame center Langer.
There are some great names on the list.
I just wanted to get people's take on this and shift the talk from the what will happen with Wilkins and our other free agent speculation for a while.
