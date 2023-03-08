🏈 Greed is Good: Take(away) more than Give(away)

+/- 3.5 points

47 yards of field position

The Offense infrequently fumbled, but interceptions were a problem—especially in the 2nd half of the season due to Tua’s injuries and less than stellar B/U QB play.

The Offense, historically, has not protected the ball well, which puts an inordinate amount of pressure on the Defense to respond. Having Tua’s efficiency for a full season would make a big difference.

The Defense was near bottom of the league in total takeaways, an area strength the prior two seasons. Injuries to key personnel played an important part of this performance, as well as scheme fatigue.

Year Takeaway Interception Takeaway Fumble Takeaway Total Giveaway Interception Giveaway Fumble Giveaway Total Turnover Differential 2022 8 (#29) 6 (#29) 14 15 (#10) 6 (#29) 21 -7 (#28) 2021 26 26 0 (#17) 2020 25 16 +9 (#3) 2019 16 26 -10 (#27)

Miami will establish an identity in 2023: A slightly more diverse and efficient McDaniel offense, playingwith a greedy/stingy Fangio defense. This OREO cookie of a combination will unlock a very tough Dolphins team.is one way to gauge this balance and an area of potential net new game points for Miami in 2023.An independent analyst study of PFR data suggested each NFLturnover gained/lost accounted forandBased on that premise, a basic calculation shows Miami‘s overall point differential last year swung negative 32-points with the team ”surrendering” 329 yards of potential field position. You’ll recall Miami finished last year with an overall -2 point differential, so even if Miami broke-even on turnovers, the impact to W/L would have been meaningful.79% of teams in the playoffs last year had a positive turnover differential. The three that didn’t: Tampa Bay (horrible Division), Miami, and interestingly, Kansas City.In 2022, Miami’s Offense and Defense rarely played complementary football.