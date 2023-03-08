 🏈 Greed is Good: Take(away) more than Give(away) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

🏈 Greed is Good: Take(away) more than Give(away)

AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
676
Reaction score
2,195
Location
Midwest
Miami will establish an identity in 2023: A slightly more diverse and efficient McDaniel offense, playing complementary football with a greedy/stingy Fangio defense. This OREO cookie of a combination will unlock a very tough Dolphins team.

POSITIVE TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL is one way to gauge this balance and an area of potential net new game points for Miami in 2023.

An independent analyst study of PFR data suggested each NFL
turnover gained/lost accounted for +/- 3.5 points and 47 yards of field position.

Based on that premise, a basic calculation shows Miami‘s overall point differential last year swung negative 32-points with the team ”surrendering” 329 yards of potential field position. You’ll recall Miami finished last year with an overall -2 point differential, so even if Miami broke-even on turnovers, the impact to W/L would have been meaningful.

79% of teams in the playoffs last year had a positive turnover differential. The three that didn’t: Tampa Bay (horrible Division), Miami, and interestingly, Kansas City.

What was the root cause of Miami’s negative turnover differential?

In 2022, Miami’s Offense and Defense rarely played complementary football.
  • The Offense infrequently fumbled, but interceptions were a problem—especially in the 2nd half of the season due to Tua’s injuries and less than stellar B/U QB play.
  • The Offense, historically, has not protected the ball well, which puts an inordinate amount of pressure on the Defense to respond. Having Tua’s efficiency for a full season would make a big difference.
  • The Defense was near bottom of the league in total takeaways, an area strength the prior two seasons. Injuries to key personnel played an important part of this performance, as well as scheme fatigue.

YearTakeaway InterceptionTakeaway FumbleTakeaway TotalGiveaway Interception Giveaway FumbleGiveaway TotalTurnover Differential
20228 (#29)6 (#29)1415 (#10)6 (#29)21-7 (#28)
202126260 (#17)
20202516+9 (#3)
20191626-10 (#27)

codeandfootball.wordpress.com

Pro Football Reference – Code and Football

Posts about Pro Football Reference written by foodnearsnellville
codeandfootball.wordpress.com codeandfootball.wordpress.com
 
Last edited:
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2006
Messages
2,426
Reaction score
3,297
Location
Jacksonville, FL
Great post bro, thanks for sharing.

It's one of those things that seems to come some season and drought in other seasons.

However, I'd expect to see an uptick in turnovers with a brilliant coach in Fangio. The core pieces are there, and I'd expect it may take a lil while to gel, but by end of the season we should be pretty tough.

Plus, playing more zone coverage, there will be more opportunities for turnovers forcing long drives by opponents to score.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom