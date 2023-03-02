 Greg Cote Is An Idiot As Are Most Of The Reporters That Cover This Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Greg Cote Is An Idiot As Are Most Of The Reporters That Cover This Team

Today's headline:

Miami Dolphins’ delay on Tua is smart if it means they’re waiting on X-factor Lamar Jackson | Opinion

I am not sold on Tua, but we are going to give up on Tua due to the fact that he is an injury risk, to turn around and sign a guy that is also hurt all the time, is about 3x-4x as expensive over the next two years, and has the type of game that relies on him being young and super athletic, which could go away at any second? Obviously, the Ravens are smart, and they are hesitant for a reason.

I cannot remember Cote being right about anything. Ever. Edwin Pope is probably rolling over in his grave.

As far as the rest of the reporters that cover this team are concerned, not much better. Barry Jackson at least works hard and digs up a lot of tidbits. Hyde occasionally something interesting. But generally the media following this team are terrible. Same for the talk shows ex Joe Rose.

And don't even get me started on the post-game show the team puts on. Literally, the AV departments of half of the underfunded high schools in the area could do better!
 
200.gif
 
Well the title states it's his opinion.
 
Only reporters for the Dolphins I read and follow are Barry Jackson, Cameron Wolfe, Marcel Louis-Jacques, and of course Travis Wingfield. All the others I like to try and ignore.
 
Not sure I believe this. If he can't stay extremely healthy this year I have no doubt we'll move on.
 
That POS crap journalist actually wrote that? He should get his fingernails pulled out. Unfreakingbelievable.
 
