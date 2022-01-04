Greg Cote: No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season

TheMageGandalf
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2004
- Messages
- 2,995
- Reaction score
- 940
- Location
- FLORIDA
Article got to me right off the bat with the Shula and Marino mention...
"College-age Dolphins fans have grown up not knowing their team to be anything but almost always bad. Even worse — irrelevant.
They hear their fathers and grandpas with misty eyes reference “The Perfect Season,” but the words are a near-foreign language. Yellowed pages in a scrapbook.
They hear the words “Marino and “Shula” said, but these are vague, distant deities who hold no sway in the modern age. They are but strong-yet-powerless memories, reminders of a fallen empire.
And the Lost Century slogs on."
"College-age Dolphins fans have grown up not knowing their team to be anything but almost always bad. Even worse — irrelevant.
They hear their fathers and grandpas with misty eyes reference “The Perfect Season,” but the words are a near-foreign language. Yellowed pages in a scrapbook.
They hear the words “Marino and “Shula” said, but these are vague, distant deities who hold no sway in the modern age. They are but strong-yet-powerless memories, reminders of a fallen empire.
And the Lost Century slogs on."
No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season | Opinion
These have been the three longest playoff droughts in the once-proud history of the Miami Dolphins:
www.yahoo.com