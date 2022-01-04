Greg Cote: No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season

No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season | Opinion These have been the three longest playoff droughts in the once-proud history of the Miami Dolphins:

Article got to me right off the bat with the Shula and Marino mention..."College-age Dolphins fans have grown up not knowing their team to be anything but almost always bad. Even worse —They hear their fathers and grandpas with misty eyes reference “The Perfect Season,” but the words are a near-foreign language. Yellowed pages in a scrapbook.And the Lost Century slogs on."