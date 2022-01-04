 Greg Cote: No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Greg Cote: No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season

TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
2,995
Reaction score
940
Location
FLORIDA
Article got to me right off the bat with the Shula and Marino mention...

"College-age Dolphins fans have grown up not knowing their team to be anything but almost always bad. Even worse — irrelevant.

They hear their fathers and grandpas with misty eyes reference “The Perfect Season,” but the words are a near-foreign language. Yellowed pages in a scrapbook.

They hear the words “Marino and “Shula” said, but these are vague, distant deities who hold no sway in the modern age. They are but strong-yet-powerless memories, reminders of a fallen empire.

And the Lost Century slogs on."

www.yahoo.com

No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season | Opinion

These have been the three longest playoff droughts in the once-proud history of the Miami Dolphins:
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
dolphintodd

dolphintodd

Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2011
Messages
1,853
Reaction score
1,199
This is so true we just do not know about Tua... but I would still give him another year.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,497
Reaction score
2,526
Yep it was my worst fear. I'd rather Tua outright Ryan leaf suck instead of this will he or won't he like we did with Tannehill for years.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
24,583
Reaction score
19,944
Location
Columbus, OH
dolphintodd said:
This is so true we just do not know about Tua... but I would still give him another year.
Click to expand...
Yep if after 3 years I think if you still can’t decide if the QB is it or not then obviously he isn’t and it’s time to admit the mistake and try again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom