Greg Little and Austin Jackson

Fellas - I’m no o-line coach but I keep seeing Little in highlights w key blocks on scoring plays or big gains in both run and pass situations. No one is blowing by him in the passing game either.
What do we think happens when Jackson comes back? Is Little the better player? Assuming he stays healthy and continues to play like this can we / do we keep him beyond this season?
