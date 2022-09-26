 Greg Little and Austin Jackson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Greg Little and Austin Jackson

royalshank

royalshank

Fellas - I’m no o-line coach but I keep seeing Little in highlights w key blocks on scoring plays or big gains in both run and pass situations. No one is blowing by him in the passing game either.

What do we think happens when Jackson comes back? Is Little the better player? Assuming he stays healthy and continues to play like this can we / do we keep him beyond this season?
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

if the dude starting is getting the job done then he's hard to replace.

I think the very best you could say about AJ is that he's marginal (a rating PFF will be adopting soon).
 
srp1979

srp1979

I think we need to see more from Ajax under this regime before we pull the plug. He's only played like a game and a half and he look improved...
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Hoping Little’s wrist/hand is OK. Have to stick with him. Tough for AJ to lose his job after like seven snaps, but availability is a skill, too.
 
